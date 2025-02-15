Who Will Be Delhi CM Face? BJP Set To Finalize Leadership, Oath Ceremony On This Date

Sources say a choice has been made, but it awaits formal clearance from Prime Minister Modi, who has just returned from his foreign tour.

It has been almost a week since Delhi Assembly poll results were announced on February 8, 2025, as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won a majority. Yet, the city is still waiting for the declaration of its new chief minister. Following long deliberations, it is anticipated that the decision on the CM would be finalized shortly, with approval from Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the final step.

Speculation about Delhi’s new CM has been going on in the BJP, with several leaders in the fray. Sources say a choice has been made, but it awaits formal clearance from Prime Minister Modi, who has just returned from his foreign tour. With the clock ticking for the swearing-in ceremony, the political world is filled with rumors about who will be Delhi’s new CM.

Based on reports, the oath ceremony is likely to happen between 18th and 20th February, 2025, and key BJP leaders will gather at the occasion. The process will take slightly more time in consideration of heavyweights in the party, yet everything appears fine to reach an immediate conclusion.

The Chief Minister Hunt of Delhi

Among the frontrunners for the role of Delhi’s CM, three names are gaining significant attention: Pravesh Verma, Rekha Gupta, and Mohan Singh Bisht.

Pravesh Verma has been the frontrunner now. He took everyone by surprise by defeating Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency. Having held positions as MLA and MP in the past, Verma comes with a huge wealth of experience. His commanding victory in New Delhi has set him apart distinctly from the others.

The first-time MLA from Shalimar Bagh, Rekha Gupta, has also sparked much interest. Gupta, being a newcomer herself, has popular support in the city because she comes from a background of being in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and having already served as a three-time councillor in the Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Mohan Singh Bisht is also a serious contender. Six-time MLA Bisht is a native of Uttarakhand and has been involved with the RSS from his young age. With long experience in the political game in Delhi, he stands out as a veteran to be chosen as CM.

Other Contenders

Apart from these top guns, a number of other leaders are also in talks for key jobs in the upcoming government. **Vijender Gupta**, the three-time MLA and former BJP President of Delhi, is another name that may be on the cards for CM. Then, there are also **Satish Upadhyay**, another highly respected Brahmin leader, and **Ashish Sood**, who’s new as an MLA this year.

The debates over the CM face have been heightened, with BJP leaders and media guessing who would become the state’s leader. The party’s choice of not declaring a face during the campaign has been the subject of heated debates, particularly as opposition parties such as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) continuously attacked the BJP for failing to declare its leader.

When Will Delhi Have a New CM?

As the party deliberates on finalizing the choice, it is anticipated that the BJP Legislative Party meeting, reportedly to be held on February 17 or 18, will finalize the name of the next Chief Minister. The choice will signal a new era in the politics of Delhi.

There are reports that the swearing-in ceremony may be held as early as February 19 or 20, 2025. But there is also a possibility of the BJP springing a surprise, just like it did in the recent assembly polls in other states. This will not matter if the party decides on a younger leader or an older one with more experience, the political world is impatiently waiting to see how this drama comes out.

The BJP won 48 seats in the Delhi Assembly of 70 members, a solid majority, with AAP winning 22 seats. Congress, which had not won any seats in 2015 and 2020, again found itself on the outside of the electoral contest.

