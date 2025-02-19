Home
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Who Will Be Delhi’s Next Chief Minister? Here’s What NewsX Predicts

Who Will Be Delhi's Next Chief Minister? Here's What NewsX Predicts

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to elect its legislative party leader in Delhi on Wednesday, February 19, following its resounding victory in the 2025 Assembly elections. The announcement is expected at 7 pm tonight. 

Who Will Be Delhi’s Next Chief Minister? Here’s What NewsX Predicts


The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised to elect its legislative party leader in Delhi on Wednesday, February 19, following its resounding victory in the 2025 Assembly elections. The announcement is expected at 7 pm tonight.

This decision will determine the next chief minister of the national capital after nearly three decades of non-BJP rule.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for February 20 at Ramlila Maidan, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, chief ministers from BJP-led states, NDA allies, and other senior leaders expected to attend.

BJP’s Triumph After 27 Years

The saffron party secured a significant win, clinching 48 out of 70 seats and displacing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from power. However, despite the electoral success, the BJP has yet to announce its choice for the chief ministerial post, keeping political circles abuzz with speculation.

Several prominent BJP leaders and newly elected MLAs have emerged as frontrunners for the top post. Here’s a look at some of the key contenders:

Potential Candidates for Delhi CM

Parvesh Verma:

Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma made headlines by defeating outgoing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi constituency, marking one of the biggest upsets of the election. Son of former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma, Parvesh has been a significant BJP figure, having started his political journey in the Delhi Assembly in 2013 from Mehrauli.

Transitioning to national politics, he won the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat in 2014 with a record margin and repeated the feat in 2019. His victory over Kejriwal by 4,089 votes has bolstered his chances of leading the Delhi government.

Vijender Gupta

Vijender Gupta, a senior BJP politician and an alumnus of Shri Ram College of Commerce, has had a long political career in Delhi. He has served as the city’s BJP president and has been a three-time councillor from Rohini.

In the 2025 elections, he secured a comfortable win from Rohini, defeating AAP’s Pradeep Mittal by a margin of 37,816 votes. With experience in governance and party leadership, Gupta is seen as a strong contender for the top post.

Ashish Sood

Ashish Sood, known for his articulate leadership, is another BJP leader in the race. He currently holds key roles in the party, serving as the in-charge (Prabhari) of the Goa BJP unit and co-in-charge (SahPrabhari) of the Jammu & Kashmir BJP unit.

A long-time resident of Janakpuri, Sood has built strong grassroots connections and is considered a prominent voice in Delhi politics. His experience and local influence could play a key role in determining his chances.

Rekha Gupta

Rekha Gupta has carved a niche for herself as a leader committed to social welfare and governance. Her political journey began in the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) during her college days at Daulat Ram College, Delhi University.

She made her mark in student politics as the president of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) in 1996-97. Later, as a municipal councillor from North Pitampura, she focused on community development, launching initiatives like the Sumedha Yojana to support the education of underprivileged female students.

Awaiting the Final Decision

As the BJP’s legislative party meeting approaches, the suspense over Delhi’s next chief minister continues. While all eyes are on the party’s decision, the new leadership will face the challenge of delivering on electoral promises and ushering in a new era of governance for the national capital.

