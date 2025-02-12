Who Will Be Manipur’s Next CM? These Are The Top 5 Contenders In The Race

Three days after N Biren Singh stepped down as Manipur’s Chief Minister, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is yet to finalize a successor for the top post. His resignation on Sunday came after nearly 21 months of ethnic violence in the state, which resulted in the deaths of over 250 people and the displacement of thousands.

Three days after N Biren Singh stepped down as Manipur’s Chief Minister, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is yet to finalize a successor for the top post. His resignation on Sunday came after nearly 21 months of ethnic violence in the state, which resulted in the deaths of over 250 people and the displacement of thousands.

Singh formally submitted his resignation letter to Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla following an hours-long meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda. Since then, discussions have been ongoing within the party to select a new leader.

BJP’s Search for a Successor Intensifies

To ensure a smooth transition, BJP’s Northeast in-charge, Sambit Patra, has been holding a series of meetings with party legislators in Manipur. The aim is to build consensus among the lawmakers and finalize a candidate who can take charge at this critical time.

According to reports, BJP’s central leadership has scheduled a meeting with Manipur MLAs in Delhi on February 12 to determine who will be the next Chief Minister. Meanwhile, speculations are growing over the five leaders who are being considered for the role.

Top Contenders for the Chief Minister’s Post

1. Yumnam Khemchand Singh

Yumnam Khemchand Singh is a seasoned BJP leader from Manipur and currently serves as the Cabinet Minister for Municipal Administration, Housing, and Urban Development. He has been elected to the state legislative assembly twice, in 2017 and 2022, from the Singjamei constituency. Notably, he also held the position of Speaker of the Manipur Assembly from 2017 to 2022. His administrative experience makes him a strong contender for the Chief Minister’s post.

2. Thongam Biswajit Singh

Thongam Biswajit Singh is another frontrunner in the race. He has been a member of the Manipur Legislative Assembly since 2012 and is currently the state’s Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change. Interestingly, he first entered politics as a Trinamool Congress candidate in 2012 but later switched to the BJP in 2015. Since then, he has won multiple elections and has played a key role in the party’s governance.

3. Thokchom Satyabrata Singh

Thokchom Satyabrata Singh is a two-time MLA from the Yaiskul constituency. He was elected in both the 2017 and 2022 elections. Currently serving as the Speaker of the Manipur Assembly, he has also held various ministerial positions, including overseeing Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Law and Legislative Affairs, Labour, and Employment. His administrative experience and political reach make him a strong candidate for the Chief Minister’s role.

4. Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh

A four-time MLA from Bishnupur district’s Nambol Assembly constituency, Thounaojam Basanta Kumar Singh is currently serving as the state’s Education Minister. He joined the Manipur Legislative Assembly as a BJP member after winning the 2022 elections. His experience in handling crucial portfolios and his long-standing presence in the state’s political landscape add weight to his potential candidacy.

5. Govindas Konthoujam

Govindas Konthoujam, a seven-time MLA from Bishnupur, is another strong contender for the Chief Minister’s post. Currently, he holds the position of Cabinet Minister for Public Works Department (PWD), Youth Affairs, and Sports. Previously, he was associated with the Congress party and even served as the state unit president from December 2020 to July 2021. However, he later resigned and joined the BJP, strengthening the party’s hold in Manipur.

What’s Next for Manipur?

As political discussions continue, Manipur remains in a state of anticipation. The next Chief Minister will have the enormous task of restoring stability in a state that has witnessed prolonged ethnic violence and political uncertainty. The BJP’s decision will be crucial in determining the state’s future leadership and governance.

With the central leadership expected to meet on February 12, a final decision is likely to be announced soon. Until then, the people of Manipur wait for the party to resolve its leadership crisis and bring clarity to the state’s political future.