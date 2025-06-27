Who Will Be The New BJP National President? All Eyes On Modi Bhagwat Meeting

The political buzz surrounding the election of the new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president has intensified ahead of the scheduled polls in July. The crucial selection is expected to be finalized through mutual consensus between the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). A pivotal meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, expected next week in Delhi, has drawn significant attention.

Key Modi-Bhagwat Meeting May Finalise President

According to party sources, the upcoming meeting between Prime Minister Modi and RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat could determine the next national president of the BJP. This marks a rare delay in the announcement, as the party usually decides on the successor well in advance. The extended discussion suggests the importance and impact of the decision on the party’s future course.

RSS Approval Crucial for BJP Leadership

The RSS plays a decisive role in the appointment of BJP’s national president. No candidate can be finalised without its endorsement. In addition to securing the RSS’s approval, the completion of organisational elections in over half the states is a pre-requisite. From July 4 to 7, the RSS will hold a key meeting in Delhi with regional pracharaks, where top leadership is expected to be present. This gathering could further shape the leadership transition.

BJP’s Ongoing Organisational Elections

Of the BJP’s 40 state units, elections have been completed in 14 states. Election officers have been appointed in three other states, where announcements of new state presidents are expected shortly. The party aims to complete the remaining state organisational elections in the coming weeks, paving the way for the national leadership change.

Current BJP National President J.P. Nadda’s term officially ended in 2023 but was extended until a new president is chosen. With July approaching and organisational formalities nearly complete, the party is preparing for a significant transition. The identity of the new BJP chief remains under wraps, with speculation building as the RSS and BJP leadership enter the final phase of discussions.

