Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president donald trump canada as ever parag tyagi 'daddy' t shirts daniel roseberry digital driving license noida old age home bjp national president
Home > India > Who Will Be The New BJP National President? All Eyes On Modi Bhagwat Meeting

Who Will Be The New BJP National President? All Eyes On Modi Bhagwat Meeting

The BJP has initiated the process to elect its new national president, with preparations underway for a final decision in July. A crucial meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, scheduled next week in Delhi, is expected to finalise the name.

The New BJP National President

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: June 27, 2025 15:43:43 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

The political buzz surrounding the election of the new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president has intensified ahead of the scheduled polls in July. The crucial selection is expected to be finalized through mutual consensus between the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). A pivotal meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, expected next week in Delhi, has drawn significant attention.

Key Modi-Bhagwat Meeting May Finalise President

According to party sources, the upcoming meeting between Prime Minister Modi and RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat could determine the next national president of the BJP. This marks a rare delay in the announcement, as the party usually decides on the successor well in advance. The extended discussion suggests the importance and impact of the decision on the party’s future course.

RSS Approval Crucial for BJP Leadership

The RSS plays a decisive role in the appointment of BJP’s national president. No candidate can be finalised without its endorsement. In addition to securing the RSS’s approval, the completion of organisational elections in over half the states is a pre-requisite. From July 4 to 7, the RSS will hold a key meeting in Delhi with regional pracharaks, where top leadership is expected to be present. This gathering could further shape the leadership transition.

BJP’s Ongoing Organisational Elections

Of the BJP’s 40 state units, elections have been completed in 14 states. Election officers have been appointed in three other states, where announcements of new state presidents are expected shortly. The party aims to complete the remaining state organisational elections in the coming weeks, paving the way for the national leadership change.

Current BJP National President J.P. Nadda’s term officially ended in 2023 but was extended until a new president is chosen. With July approaching and organisational formalities nearly complete, the party is preparing for a significant transition. The identity of the new BJP chief remains under wraps, with speculation building as the RSS and BJP leadership enter the final phase of discussions.

Must Read: Why Is Naveen Patnaik Hospitalised? Greets Everyone On The Occassion Of Rath Yatra, Watch

Tags: bjp national presidenthome_hero_pos_9rss
Advertisement

More News

Afghanistan Re-Emerges As Safe Haven For Terror Groups, Warns US Congressman Bill Huizenga
IDF Operating With Clear Orders To Avoid Harming Innocents, Say Benjamin Netanyahu And Israel Katz
Israeli Defense Forces Confirm Significant Blow To Iranian Nuclear Infrastructure
Donald Trump On US-India Trade Deal: “Very Big One” May Be Coming Soon
China Approves Rare Earth Exports To US In Major Trade Agreement
Donald Trump Ends Trade Negotiations With Canada, Announces Tariffs Within Days
Meghan Markle’s As Ever Tea Line Under Fire For Triple-Priced Products: What’s Behind The Controversy?
Shefali Jariwala, The Kaanta Laga Girl And Bigg Boss 13 Contestant, Passes Away At 42
Donald Trump Camp Launches ‘Daddy’ Merchandise Line Featuring Mugshot Photo, Embracing NATO Chief’s Nickname
Who is Daniel Roseberry, Lauren Sanchez’s Wedding Dress Designer And Creative Director Of Schiaparelli?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?