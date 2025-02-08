Who Will Be The Next Chief Minister Of Delhi? The Key BJP Faces

A fresh name in Delhi’s politics, Bansuri Swaraj, the daughter of the late Sushma Swaraj, has rapidly risen through the BJP ranks. Her landslide victory in the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, where she defeated AAP’s Somnath Bharti by over 78,000 votes, demonstrated her growing political clout.

As Delhi gears up for the 2025 Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is strategically evaluating its leadership options for the coveted position of Chief Minister. The national capital presents a unique mix of urban governance challenges, a diverse voter base, and the strong presence of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has dominated Delhi politics for the past decade. However, with a resurgent BJP making significant electoral gains and Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership facing stiff challenges, the party is now looking to project a strong face who can lead it to victory in the state.

Several names have emerged as front-runners for the Chief Minister’s post. Each brings a distinct political legacy, grassroots appeal, and the ability to take on Kejriwal’s AAP. Here’s a look at the most likely contenders:

Parvesh Verma

Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, a two-time MP from West Delhi and a former MLA from Mehrauli, has firmly positioned himself as a formidable contender for the top post. His stunning victory over Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the high-profile New Delhi constituency has catapulted him into the spotlight as a “giant killer.”

Verma, the son of former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma, has been a vocal critic of the AAP government, often challenging its policies on national security, governance, and urban infrastructure. His campaign in the 2025 elections resonated with large sections of the electorate, particularly in the Jhuggi Jhopri (JJ) clusters, where he highlighted the alleged failures of the Kejriwal government in providing basic services like clean water and electricity.

A key feature of his campaign was the “Sheesh Mahal” controversy, where he targeted Kejriwal over the alleged extravagance of his official residence. The campaign, which included setting up a model of the CM’s house outside his own residence, successfully captured public attention.

Verma’s aggressive campaigning style and deep-rooted political legacy make him one of the strongest contenders for the BJP’s Chief Ministerial candidate. With his recent victory over Kejriwal, his supporters have been rallying behind the slogan, “Delhi ka CM kaisa ho, Parvesh Verma jaisa ho.”

Bansuri Swaraj

A fresh name in Delhi’s politicS, Bansuri Swaraj, the daughter of the late Sushma Swaraj, has rapidly risen through the BJP ranks. Her landslide victory in the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, where she defeated AAP’s Somnath Bharti by over 78,000 votes, demonstrated her growing political clout.

Bansuri, a lawyer by profession, has leveraged her mother’s legacy to gain the trust of both party members and voters. Her ability to connect with people, articulate BJP’s vision for Delhi, and present a fresh alternative to Kejriwal’s leadership makes her a serious contender.

The New Delhi parliamentary seat she won has historically been held by BJP stalwarts like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani, further boosting her credentials within the party. If the BJP seeks a young, dynamic leader to lead the charge in Delhi, Bansuri Swaraj could be its choice.

Virendra Sachdeva

As the current Delhi BJP president, Virendra Sachdeva has played a crucial role in revamping the party’s strategy in the capital. His tenure has been marked by an aggressive push against AAP, from exposing alleged governance failures to mobilizing BJP’s ground-level cadre.

Sachdeva’s roots in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and his deep understanding of Delhi’s political landscape make him a strong organizational leader. While he may not have the mass appeal of some other contenders, his ability to unite the BJP’s Delhi unit and build a winning strategy could work in his favor.

Satish Upadhyay

A seasoned BJP leader, Satish Upadhyay has been a key player in Delhi’s political landscape for over four decades. The former Delhi BJP president and Vice Chairman of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has long been a behind-the-scenes strategist, playing a critical role in BJP’s electoral campaigns.

His ability to build consensus within the party, coupled with his extensive political experience, makes him a dark horse in the race for the CM post. His recent victory in Malviya Nagar against AAP’s Somnath Bharti further solidifies his position as a credible contender.

Vijender Gupta

A former Delhi BJP chief and a seasoned MLA from Rohini, Vijender Gupta has been a prominent opposition voice against the AAP government. Over the last decade, he has consistently challenged Kejriwal’s policies, making him one of the strongest BJP leaders in Delhi.

Gupta’s ability to withstand the “Kejriwal wave” in previous elections and his deep understanding of Delhi’s governance issues put him in strong contention. His electoral victory in 2025 against AAP’s Pradeep Mittal reinforces his ability to win tough battles.

Who Will Lead BJP’s Delhi Charge?

The BJP’s decision on its Chief Ministerial candidate will be crucial in determining its success in the 2025 Assembly elections. While Parvesh Verma’s victory over Kejriwal has made him the frontrunner, the emergence of Bansuri Swaraj, the organizational prowess of Virendra Sachdeva, and the national appeal of Smriti Irani present multiple viable options for the party leadership.

The central BJP leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, will have the final say in picking the face that will take on the AAP government. With Delhi being a politically significant battleground, the party will have to weigh experience, mass appeal, and strategic advantages before making its choice.

