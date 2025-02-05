Home
Who Will Win Delhi ? DV Research Exit Poll Result Reveals AAP To Stand Behind BJP

The much-anticipated DV Research Exit Poll results for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections suggest a tight contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Who Will Win Delhi ? DV Research Exit Poll Result Reveals AAP To Stand Behind BJP


The much-anticipated DV Research Exit Poll results for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections suggest a tight contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). According to the poll:

  • BJP: 36-44 seats
  • AAP: 26-34 seats
  • Congress: 0
  • Others: 0

While BJP appears to have a slight edge, AAP remains a strong contender. With no seats projected for Congress, the fight clearly remains between BJP and AAP for control of the Delhi Assembly.

Challenges in Exit Poll Accuracy

  1. Sampling Bias: Exit polls rely on a limited sample size, which may not always represent the broader electorate.
  2. Last-Minute Swings: Voter sentiment can change in the final hours, making predictions less reliable.
  3. Strategic Responses: Some voters may not disclose their actual choice, leading to discrepancies.
  4. Turnout Variations: Different voter groups turn out in varying numbers, influencing the final results differently than projected.

