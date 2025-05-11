‘Whole World Has Seen Valour, Courage’: BJP’s Jagdambika Pal Hails India’s Army

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment against future terror activities, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jagdambika Pal stated that the entire world witnessed the "valour and courage" of the Indian Armed Forces (IAF) during Operation Sindoor.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment against future terror activities, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jagdambika Pal stated that the entire world witnessed the “valour and courage” of the Indian Armed Forces (IAF) during Operation Sindoor.

Speaking to ANI, Pal said that terrorists had to be taught a lesson after a Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, including one Nepali national.

“After the Pahalgam incident, terrorists had to be taught a lesson… The whole world has seen the valour and courage of our army. We feel that now terrorists from Pakistan will stop coming to India because Prime Minister Modi has made it clear that if a terrorist incident takes place here, we will treat it as a war,” the BJP told ANI.

Operation Sindoor: Indian Armed Forces Target Terror Sites in Pakistan and PoK

Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK).

This operation was a retaliatory response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. On Sunday, Director General Military Operations (DGMO) Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai asserted that the tensions between India and Pakistan since the last three to four days are no less than a war.

Honoring the Fallen Heroes of Operation Sindoor

He paid homage to five fallen jawans of the armed forces and civilians who lost their lives due to Pakistani shelling across the Line of Control (LoC).

He said that the Pakistan Army might be involved in infiltration across the LoC, trying to harm the army posts.

“The activities that have been going on for the last 3-4 days are no less than a war. Under normal circumstances, the air forces of the countries do not fly in the air and attack each other…Under normal circumstances, infiltration across the Line of Control is done by terrorists. We have information that the Pakistani army may also be involved in infiltration across the Line of Control, which is trying to harm our posts,” Ghai said in a presser here.

“I pay my solemn homage to my five fallen colleagues and brothers from the armed forces and civilians who tragically lost their lives in Operation Sindoor. Our hearts go out to the bereaved families…Their sacrifices shall always be remembered,” he added.

The DGMO warned that India has exercised immense restraint while focusing only on non-escalatory actions. Any threat to the country’s sovereignty would be met with decisive force.

