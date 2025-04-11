Who’s Replacing Annamalai? BJP Eyes Leadership Reset In Tamil Nadu Amid Shah’s Visit

Annamalai, once seen as the BJP’s most aggressive and visible face in Tamil Nadu, announced last week that he would not contest the upcoming election for the state president post.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Chennai has set the stage for a likely leadership overhaul in the BJP’s state unit. The visit comes at a time when alliance discussions with the AIADMK are reportedly gaining momentum, and the political future of BJP Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai appears increasingly uncertain.

Although the BJP officially termed Shah’s visit part of “routine party activities,” the political undertone of his engagements tells a different story. Scheduled meetings with senior BJP state leaders, a high-profile interaction with RSS ideologue and Thuglaq editor S Gurumurthy, and the timing of the visit—coinciding with the start of nominations for the BJP’s Tamil Nadu president post—have all intensified speculation.

Shah’s visit is his first since AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) met him in New Delhi on March 26. Sources within both parties suggest that EPS firmly pressed for a leadership change within the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit, with a specific emphasis on removing or curtailing Annamalai’s powers, citing his confrontational style and past remarks targeting Dravidian stalwarts.

Annamalai Bows Out Amid Tensions

Annamalai, once seen as the BJP’s most aggressive and visible face in Tamil Nadu, announced last week that he would not contest the upcoming election for the state president post. Though he did not cite any specific reason, the move comes in the backdrop of AIADMK’s persistent demands and a likely realignment in the NDA.

Responding to media queries, Annamalai maintained that “anyone can meet the Home Minister to discuss law and order,” attempting to downplay the EPS-Shah meeting. However, with the AIADMK reportedly poised to re-enter the NDA fold ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, his departure is being viewed as a strategic concession by the BJP.

Party insiders believe the BJP’s national leadership is inclined to make the state unit more alliance-friendly, thereby choosing a leader more amenable to maintaining harmony within the broader coalition.

10-Year Rule Eliminates Top Contenders

The BJP on Thursday evening announced the opening of nominations for the post of state president and reiterated a long-standing rule: candidates must have a minimum of 10 years of active membership in the party. This rule effectively disqualifies both Annamalai (who joined in 2021) and another prominent contender, Nainar Nagendran (joined in 2017).

Interestingly, Annamalai had previously been appointed as state president in 2021—barely 11 months after joining the party—signaling that the rule has been bent in the past. However, this time, party sources indicate the leadership is unlikely to make an exception.

Names doing the rounds for the top job include Vanathi Srinivasan, Tamilisai Soundararajan, and Nagendran. Among them, only Tamilisai, a seasoned leader who previously served as the state unit president and Governor of Telangana, meets the eligibility criteria without any reservations.

A senior BJP leader, requesting anonymity, noted: “The rule is there, but the party high command can override it if the political need arises. However, with the AIADMK’s involvement, this time they may want someone with long-standing party credentials.”

Gurumurthy’s Influence Looms Large

Another pivotal factor in the unfolding story is S Gurumurthy, the RSS ideologue and editor of Thuglaq. Known for his behind-the-scenes political maneuvering, Gurumurthy is credited with shaping the AIADMK’s internal restructuring following Jayalalithaa’s death, notably supporting O Panneerselvam’s ‘Dharmayudham’ and Rajinikanth’s short-lived political foray.

Gurumurthy met Annamalai on Thursday evening and is expected to hold a detailed discussion with Amit Shah later today. Political analysts believe this meeting could have a decisive impact on the BJP’s future strategy in Tamil Nadu. Gurumurthy is also widely seen as one of Annamalai’s earliest backers within the Sangh Parivar ecosystem.

The AIADMK Equation

The AIADMK had walked out of the NDA in Tamil Nadu in September 2023, primarily blaming Annamalai for friction between the allies. His repeated attacks on the founders of Dravidian politics alienated large sections of the AIADMK cadre and leadership. Shah’s meeting with EPS and subsequent efforts to bring AIADMK back into the fold underline BJP’s realization that its solo run in the state has limitations.

Although Shah posted on X that the NDA would form the government in Tamil Nadu in 2026 and confirmed that alliance talks had begun, EPS denied that a formal agreement had been reached, stating that decisions on alliances would be taken closer to elections.

However, the timing of the leadership change—concurrent with Shah’s visit—suggests that the BJP is clearing the deck for a smoother reunion with AIADMK.

An official announcement regarding the new BJP Tamil Nadu state president is expected in the coming days.

