Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Why A Fatwa Has Been Issued Against Thalapathy Vijay? Sunni Muslim Body From Bareilly Makes A Shocking Claim

Why A Fatwa Has Been Issued Against Thalapathy Vijay? Sunni Muslim Body From Bareilly Makes A Shocking Claim

Maulana Razvi criticized Vijay’s 2022 film Beast, accusing it of portraying Muslims in a negative light. He claimed the film associated the Muslim community with terrorism and extremism, presenting them as “monsters” and “devils.”

Why A Fatwa Has Been Issued Against Thalapathy Vijay? Sunni Muslim Body From Bareilly Makes A Shocking Claim

A fatwa has been issued against actor Vijay


In a recent development, a Sunni Muslim body in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, has issued a fatwa against Tamil actor and politician Thalapathy Vijay.

The religious decree was announced by Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilly, who serves as the National President of the All India Muslim Jamaat and the Chief Mufti of Chashme Darul Ifta.

Vijay Accused of Anti-Muslim Behavior

According to Maulana Razvi, the fatwa was issued in response to a specific query and accuses Vijay of harboring anti-Muslim sentiments. The cleric cited the actor’s background and past actions as examples of behavior that allegedly contradicts Islamic principles.

The fatwa also condemned Vijay’s decision to invite individuals allegedly associated with alcohol and gambling to an Iftar gathering. Maulana Razvi stated that such actions are considered sinful and forbidden (haram) in Islam and urged the Muslim community in Tamil Nadu to avoid trusting or involving such individuals in religious functions.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

‘Beast’ Film Cited as Example of Islamophobia

Maulana Razvi criticized Vijay’s 2022 film Beast, accusing it of portraying Muslims in a negative light. He claimed the film associated the Muslim community with terrorism and extremism, presenting them as “monsters” and “devils.”

He further alleged that Vijay is now attempting Muslim appeasement for political gains as he transitions from cinema to politics.

Razvi also claimed that Vijay’s recent Iftar event was disrespectful to the sanctity of Ramadan, stating that the attendees “were neither fasting nor observing Islamic norms.” He mentioned that some Sunni Muslims had filed a police complaint in Tamil Nadu regarding the incident.

The cleric concluded by urging the Muslim community to maintain distance from Thalapathy Vijay. He advised followers not to attend his events or include him in Islamic gatherings, citing his past behavior as inconsistent with religious teachings.

ALSO READ: Is Justin Bieber Broke? Singer Claps Back At Clickbait Rumours Of Him Owing $20 Million To A Company

Filed under

iftaar party Thalapathy Vijay Thalapathy Vijay fatwa

Pakistan’s Army Chief,

‘Different From Hindus In Every Way’: Pakistani Army Chief Continues Anti-India Rhetoric; Brings Up 2-Nation...
A fatwa has been issued a

Why A Fatwa Has Been Issued Against Thalapathy Vijay? Sunni Muslim Body From Bareilly Makes...
Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman Recalls Being ‘Really Sexualized’ As A Child Actor: That’s Not The Kind Of...
Stock Market Today: Nifty

Stock Market Today: Nifty and Sensex Fall Over 50 Points, A negative Start To The...
Blake Lively and Justin B

Did Blake Lively Try To Overtake Creative Control While Filming It Ends With Us? There...
Cement Prices Surge in Ap

Cement Prices Surge In April 2025, Driven By Government Spending And Strong Demand
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘Different From Hindus In Every Way’: Pakistani Army Chief Continues Anti-India Rhetoric; Brings Up 2-Nation Theory

‘Different From Hindus In Every Way’: Pakistani Army Chief Continues Anti-India Rhetoric; Brings Up 2-Nation...

Natalie Portman Recalls Being ‘Really Sexualized’ As A Child Actor: That’s Not The Kind Of Girl You Attack

Natalie Portman Recalls Being ‘Really Sexualized’ As A Child Actor: That’s Not The Kind Of...

Stock Market Today: Nifty and Sensex Fall Over 50 Points, A negative Start To The Market Drops All The Hopes!

Stock Market Today: Nifty and Sensex Fall Over 50 Points, A negative Start To The...

Did Blake Lively Try To Overtake Creative Control While Filming It Ends With Us? There Was A Massive Compromise, Says A Crew Member

Did Blake Lively Try To Overtake Creative Control While Filming It Ends With Us? There...

Cement Prices Surge In April 2025, Driven By Government Spending And Strong Demand

Cement Prices Surge In April 2025, Driven By Government Spending And Strong Demand

Entertainment

Natalie Portman Recalls Being ‘Really Sexualized’ As A Child Actor: That’s Not The Kind Of Girl You Attack

Natalie Portman Recalls Being ‘Really Sexualized’ As A Child Actor: That’s Not The Kind Of

Did Blake Lively Try To Overtake Creative Control While Filming It Ends With Us? There Was A Massive Compromise, Says A Crew Member

Did Blake Lively Try To Overtake Creative Control While Filming It Ends With Us? There

Does SRK’s Wife Gauri Khan Restaurant Torii Use Fake Paneer? Influencer Tries To Expose The Truth But Gets A Sassy Reply

Does SRK’s Wife Gauri Khan Restaurant Torii Use Fake Paneer? Influencer Tries To Expose The

Is Apoorva Mukhija Leaving Mumbai Post India’s Got Latent Row? Controversial Influencer Drops A Big Hint

Is Apoorva Mukhija Leaving Mumbai Post India’s Got Latent Row? Controversial Influencer Drops A Big

Absolute Cowards: Anurag Kashyap Goes On A Ranting Spree Over CBFC Delaying Phule’s Release

Absolute Cowards: Anurag Kashyap Goes On A Ranting Spree Over CBFC Delaying Phule’s Release

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave