Maulana Razvi criticized Vijay’s 2022 film Beast, accusing it of portraying Muslims in a negative light. He claimed the film associated the Muslim community with terrorism and extremism, presenting them as “monsters” and “devils.”

In a recent development, a Sunni Muslim body in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, has issued a fatwa against Tamil actor and politician Thalapathy Vijay.

The religious decree was announced by Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilly, who serves as the National President of the All India Muslim Jamaat and the Chief Mufti of Chashme Darul Ifta.

Vijay Accused of Anti-Muslim Behavior

According to Maulana Razvi, the fatwa was issued in response to a specific query and accuses Vijay of harboring anti-Muslim sentiments. The cleric cited the actor’s background and past actions as examples of behavior that allegedly contradicts Islamic principles.

The fatwa also condemned Vijay’s decision to invite individuals allegedly associated with alcohol and gambling to an Iftar gathering. Maulana Razvi stated that such actions are considered sinful and forbidden (haram) in Islam and urged the Muslim community in Tamil Nadu to avoid trusting or involving such individuals in religious functions.

‘Beast’ Film Cited as Example of Islamophobia

He further alleged that Vijay is now attempting Muslim appeasement for political gains as he transitions from cinema to politics.

Razvi also claimed that Vijay’s recent Iftar event was disrespectful to the sanctity of Ramadan, stating that the attendees “were neither fasting nor observing Islamic norms.” He mentioned that some Sunni Muslims had filed a police complaint in Tamil Nadu regarding the incident.

The cleric concluded by urging the Muslim community to maintain distance from Thalapathy Vijay. He advised followers not to attend his events or include him in Islamic gatherings, citing his past behavior as inconsistent with religious teachings.