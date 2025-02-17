Home
Monday, February 17, 2025
  Why A Low Magnitude Earthquake In Delhi-NCR Felt So Strong? Experts Break Down

Why A Low Magnitude Earthquake In Delhi-NCR Felt So Strong? Experts Break Down

Passengers at the New Delhi Railway Station reported hearing a loud sound and feeling vibrations, with some likening it to the collapse of a bridge or the passing of an underground train.

Why A Low Magnitude Earthquake In Delhi-NCR Felt So Strong? Experts Break Down

Delhi Earthquake


An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 struck Delhi and its surrounding areas early on Monday morning, shaking residents awake with strong tremors. The tremors were felt around 5:36 AM, affecting parts of Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake’s epicenter was located at Jheel Park in Dhaula Kuan, at a shallow depth of 5 km. This shallow depth contributed to the strong tremors, even though a magnitude 4.0 earthquake is typically considered “light.”

Residents described the tremors as being accompanied by a loud noise similar to “a wave in the ocean” or a “low growl.” Passengers at the New Delhi Railway Station reported hearing a loud sound and feeling vibrations, with some likening it to the collapse of a bridge or the passing of an underground train.

Explaining why the tremors were so intense, OP Mishra, Director of the National Centre for Seismology, explained that the shallow depth of the quake and its proximity to the densely populated area of Delhi contributed to the powerful impact. Mishra also noted that while the region had experienced similar tremors in the past, such as a 4.6 magnitude earthquake with a depth of 10 km, this recent event was caused by local geological factors rather than plate tectonics. He warned that there could be aftershocks, with magnitudes of around 1 or 1.2.

Srijan Pal Singh, a former advisor to the 11th President of India, also commented on the quake, noting that while a 4.0 magnitude earthquake isn’t particularly strong, the location of the epicenter in Delhi made the tremors more noticeable. He clarified that earthquakes felt at the epicenter are more intense, even if the overall magnitude is lower.

Thankfully, there have been no reports of injuries or significant damage. In response to the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people in the affected areas to remain calm, follow safety precautions, and stay alert for possible aftershocks, as authorities continue to monitor the situation.

