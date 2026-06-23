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Home > India News > Why Anna Hazare Is Threatening Hunger Strike Against the Maharashtra Govt After 20 Years

Why Anna Hazare Is Threatening Hunger Strike Against the Maharashtra Govt After 20 Years

Anna Hazare has threatened an agitation against Maharashtra's new RTI Rules, 2026, claiming they weaken the transparency law by increasing fees, requiring identity proof and restricting access to information.

Anna Hazare threatens to go on hunger strike over new Maharashtra rules (Image: ANI, file photo)
Anna Hazare threatens to go on hunger strike over new Maharashtra rules (Image: ANI, file photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-06-23 17:29 IST

Social activist Anna Hazare on Tuesday warned of a hunger strike against the Maharashtra Right to Information (RTI) Rules, 2026, alleging that the newly introduced provisions dilute the transparency law and make it harder for citizens to access information. The rules are scheduled to come into effect from July 5.

Speaking to reporters, Hazare said the future course of action would be decided after discussions scheduled for June 24. “All decisions will be taken at 4 pm the day after tomorrow. Had it not been the intent to weaken the law, why would such absurd laws have been made? I launched agitations over RTI in 1998, 2001, 2004 and 2006… If we get the solution for our issues in the discussions the day after, the fast will be cancelled; otherwise, there will be agitation,” Hazare said.

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Hazare raises objections to key changes in Maharashtra RTI Rules

Hazare has opposed several provisions included in the Maharashtra Right to Information Rules, 2026. Among the changes he has objected to are the increase in the RTI application fee from Rs 10 to Rs 30, the mandatory submission of identity proof by applicants, the “one subject, one application” requirement and the introduction of a word limit for RTI applications.

He has also criticised the provision that considers an RTI application closed if the applicant dies. Hazare further opposed the rule that does not allow legal representation during hearings related to RTI applications and appeals. He also expressed concern over amendments linked to penalties imposed on officials who fail to provide information.

Letter to Fadnavis seeks withdrawal of new RTI rules

Earlier, Hazare wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging the state government to withdraw the Maharashtra Right to Information Rules, 2026. In the letter, he highlighted his long association with the RTI movement and his efforts to promote transparency in public administration.

“I have dedicated my entire life to the service of society and the nation. To bring about transparency, I have previously conducted public awareness tours across Maharashtra in 1998, 2001, 2004, and 2006 for the Right to Information Act. Additionally, I held a hunger strike for the Right to Information at Azad Maidan, Mumbai, in 2003, followed by another hunger strike at Ralegansiddhi in 2004. In 2006, I also held a hunger strike at Alandi regarding the withdrawal of the Central Right to Information file noting and other provisions,” Hazare wrote.

Veteran activist says new provisions weaken RTI’s core principles

Recalling his previous fasts, Hazare said he had ended his 2006 protest only after receiving assurances from the Centre. “At that time, I ended my fast in Alandi after receiving a written assurance from the then-Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Prithviraj Chavan.”

“Now, after 20 years, the provisions made on June 12, 2026, appear to be blunting the edge of this law, keeping citizens away from information, and weakening the core principles of the Right to Information as seen in the Maharashtra Right to Information Rules, 2026, published by the Maharashtra Government,” he added. Hazare maintained that unless concerns raised by RTI activists are addressed during the upcoming discussions, a larger agitation against the new rules could follow.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: From Udaipur’s Rs 1.3 Crore Fraud To Nationwide Scams: What Is Mule Account And How Scammers Use It?    

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Why Anna Hazare Is Threatening Hunger Strike Against the Maharashtra Govt After 20 Years
Tags: Anna hazareAnna hazare RTIMaharashtra RTI Rules

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Why Anna Hazare Is Threatening Hunger Strike Against the Maharashtra Govt After 20 Years

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