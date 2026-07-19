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Home > India News > Why Are Bhopal Residents Feeding Gulab Jamuns to Donkeys? Unique Rain Ritual Goes Viral

Why Are Bhopal Residents Feeding Gulab Jamuns to Donkeys? Unique Rain Ritual Goes Viral

A unique rain ritual in Bhopal has gone viral after residents were seen feeding gulab jamuns to donkeys, believing the age-old tradition will help bring rainfall amid a weak monsoon.

Why Are Bhopal Residents Feeding Gulab Jamuns to Donkeys? Photo: Video Grab
Why Are Bhopal Residents Feeding Gulab Jamuns to Donkeys? Photo: Video Grab

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Sun 2026-07-19 10:48 IST

As the monsoon continues to stay weak in Bhopal, residents are trying an unusual tradition in the hope of bringing rain. People were seen feeding gulab jamuns to donkeys which is believed to be an age-old ritual that pleases Lord Indra, the Hindu god of rain. This tradition helps bring rain, which is needed. Videos of the event have now gone viral on social media which is leaving people surprised as they ask questions about this unique custom. 

Why Are Bhopal Residents Feeding Gulab Jamuns to Donkeys?

According to local residents, this is an old tradition that is followed by village people. They do this ritual mostly when the monsoon feels late, or when the rainfall is not expected. 

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People there say that giving gulab jamuns to donkeys pleases Lord Indra, the Hindu deity of rain, and in turn helps coax better rainfall. 

Residents also mentioned they carried out the practice as pure faith, since Bhopal has been getting very low showers for quite some time. A lot of people are now expecting strong monsoon drizzles in the coming days. 

Ritual is Real or Myth? 

In many parts of India, people have practiced this type of ritual for a long period of time now, especially during delayed monsoons. 

There are several traditions like that including praying to lord Indra, conducting special pujas, or feeding animals. These rituals are part of local customs that have been passed down through generations. 

Though there is no scientific proof that this affects the weather. Bhopal is currently experiencing pleasant weather, but the monsoon is weak. Meanwhile, the day conditions are mostly dry and cloudy.

Also Read: Hyderabad Software Engineer Enters Temple Without Clothes, Takes Goddess Idol, Found Dead in Pond 

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Why Are Bhopal Residents Feeding Gulab Jamuns to Donkeys? Unique Rain Ritual Goes Viral

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Why Are Bhopal Residents Feeding Gulab Jamuns to Donkeys? Unique Rain Ritual Goes Viral
Why Are Bhopal Residents Feeding Gulab Jamuns to Donkeys? Unique Rain Ritual Goes Viral
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