Liquor shops across Delhi will operate with reduced timings over the weekend, closing at 8 PM instead of the usual 10 PM, as the Delhi government has imposed precautionary restrictions in view of the ongoing student protest at Jantar Mantar. According to Delhi government officials, the decision has been taken based on inputs from Delhi Police, which flagged the need for additional preventive measures to maintain law and order in the central Delhi area. Officials said the temporary change in operating hours is aimed at preventing any untoward incidents during the protest period.

Delhi Liquor Shops Shut Amid NEET UG 2026 Protest

A similar situation was witnessed on Thursday, when several liquor shops across the city were shut earlier than usual without any prior public announcement. The unexpected closure left many customers unable to purchase liquor and forced them to return empty-handed.

According to officials, the early closure of liquor vends is purely a precautionary measure and is part of the government’s efforts to ensure public safety and maintain law and order during the ongoing demonstrations.

“The shops will now close by 8 pm till the weekend. The decision was taken based on the police inputs flagging the prevailing situation due to the ongoing protest at Jantar Mantar,” a senior Delhi government officer said.

Unless further orders are issued, liquor shops are expected to resume their normal 10 PM closing time after the weekend.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced his resignation on Saturday. The decision came just before the third round of talks between Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and the Centre.

Dharmendra Pradhan took to X to make the announcement, saying he stepped down to protect students’ future and stop what he called “anti-national forces” from taking advantage of the large youth protests at Delhi Jantar Mantar.

In his letter, Pradhan said he was “deeply saddened” by the events of the last 10 days, especially the violence that broke out during the ‘Sansad Chalo’ march which was held on July 20, 2026.

Inputs from ANI

Also Read: Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns from Union Cabinet Just Before Talks Between Centre and CJP