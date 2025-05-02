Why Are Dozens Of Pakistani Nationals Stranded At Attari-Wagah Border?

Dozens of Pakistani nationals, many of them women and children, were left stranded at the Attari-Wagah border on Thursday after Pakistan unexpectedly closed its gates to citizen transit.

Dozens of Pakistani nationals, many of them women and children, were left stranded at the Attari-Wagah border on Thursday after Pakistan unexpectedly closed its gates to citizen transit. The sudden move left families stuck on the Indian side, confused and desperate, not knowing if they would be allowed to return home or reunite with loved ones.

While India had earlier planned to shut its border by April 30, the Ministry of Home Affairs later revised the decision, offering a sigh of relief to those still waiting. India announced it would keep its side of the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari open “till further orders,” allowing Pakistan citizens to exit with clearance.

“It is now ordered that Pakistani nationals may be allowed to exit India to go into Pakistan from the ICP at Attari till further orders, with due clearance,” the government’s updated order said.

A pregnant woman, a sick child, and an impossible choice

Among those stuck at the border was Rova, a woman from Karachi who is eight months pregnant. She’s been living in Delhi ever since marrying an Indian man three years ago. Now, she’s facing one of the hardest decisions of her life.

“My son is suffering from high fever. How can I leave my sick child behind. I should either be allowed to take my child with me or stay back in India,” said Rova, her voice filled with worry. Her toddler is an Indian citizen, but she holds a Pakistani passport and is no longer allowed to stay in the country.

Her husband, Mohammad Talib, said he’s deeply worried about her health and the stress she’s under, especially with her due date just weeks away.

Families in tears, pleading for reunions

The scene at the Attari border was emotional. Two Indian nationals, whose spouses are from Pakistan, were seen crying as they stood by the barricades. Their children are waiting for them back in Pakistan, and they’ve been unable to leave India due to the confusion at the border.

“Our children are waiting for us in Pakistan. Let us go. Why are we being separated from our family?” they said, breaking down in front of the officials.

Some compassion shown: a newborn and an elderly mother get to stay

While many were turned away, a few were granted a temporary reprieve. Sara Khan, a Pakistani citizen who gave birth just two weeks ago, was allowed to remain in India on compassionate grounds. Her newborn baby and fragile health were taken into account by Indian authorities.

Another woman, Azrabi Bhatti, also caught attention. She’s been living in India for 45 years, in Rajouri, and has raised eight children here. She begged officials not to deport her, saying India is the only home she’s known. Her plea was heard — she was allowed to stay.

Those with no documents were sent back

Meanwhile, confusion deepened as some people who had reached the border were sent back to Jammu and Kashmir. Many of them had no Pakistani passports — some didn’t even have any valid documents proving their nationality. A few were reportedly carrying Aadhaar cards, raising more questions about their identities and citizenship status.

State police had brought them to the Attari border over the past two days, but without proper paperwork, they were refused by Pakistani authorities.

Why the sudden crackdown?

The chaos at the border comes just days after a terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22, which left 26 people dead — most of them tourists. Investigations revealed links to Pakistani-based groups, prompting the Indian government to take swift action.

Soon after the attack, the Centre issued ‘Leave India’ notices to Pakistani nationals currently in the country. That decision triggered a mass return, with 911 Pakistani citizens crossing back through the Attari-Wagah border in just the last week.

But not everyone managed to leave in time. For those still here, the uncertainty has created heartbreak — with many caught between national policies and personal tragedies.

“We just want to go home”

As tensions rise and policies tighten, it’s families that are feeling the brunt of it all — especially those caught in mixed-nationality marriages or with small children. For people like Rova, who can’t leave her Indian-born child behind, or Azrabi, who’s spent decades building a life in India, the border is more than just a line between countries. It’s the line between stability and chaos, belonging and abandonment.

No one knows how long the situation will remain this way, or when the gates will reopen fully. For now, dozens continue to wait, hoping someone will hear them — and simply let them go home.