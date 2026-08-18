Why Are Farmers Again Attempting To March To Delhi And What Are Their Demands?

A planned 228-km march by farmers from Data Singh Wala near the Khanauri border to Delhi’s Jantar Mantar was stopped at the Punjab-Haryana border after Haryana Police sealed the crossing and said the protesters did not have permission to enter the state. The march was led by Jagjit Singh Dallewal, president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union Ekta Sidhupur and a prominent leader of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political). Organisers said 51 farmers from different parts of the country would undertake the march on foot, accompanied by nearly 200 volunteers and supporters.

Farmers Set Out Despite Restrictions

Dallewal and the group of 51 farmers began moving from the Data Singh Wala side, but their progress was halted by barricades and a heavy police presence. Haryana Police maintained that the marchers could not enter the state without permission. The proposed march was scheduled to cover around 228 km and culminate in Delhi, where the farmers planned to hold a panchayat on August 29. The mobilisation comes amid renewed tensions between farmer groups and the government over agricultural policies and trade negotiations.

Trade Deal at Centre of Dispute

One of the key concerns raised by the protesting farmers is the proposed India-US trade agreement. Farmer organisations fear that greater access for American agricultural products could expose Indian farmers to cheaper, heavily subsidised imports. They argue that such competition could put pressure on domestic prices and threaten the livelihoods of farmers, particularly those dependent on staple crops and dairy production. The government, however, has maintained that sensitive agricultural sectors will remain protected. It has also argued that the trade agreement could open new export opportunities for Indian producers and strengthen access to international markets.

Talks Fail to Break Deadlock

The latest mobilisation follows three rounds of talks between representatives of the protesting farmers and the government, which failed to produce an agreement. With negotiations unable to resolve the differences, farmer groups decided to resume their protest programme. The sealing of the Khanauri-Data Singh Wala crossing has now become the immediate flashpoint, with authorities seeking to prevent the march from entering Haryana and proceeding towards Delhi. The developments are expected to keep pressure on both sides as farmers insist on safeguards for agriculture, while the government seeks to balance domestic concerns with its broader trade and economic objectives.

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