Why Are Fish Crawling On Roads In Puducherry’s Yanam? Viral Video Sparks Curiosity

A viral video from Yanam, Puducherry shows fish crawling across a road after rain. Experts debate whether they’re Climbing Perch or mudskippers. Here's what we know.

A surprising video of fish crawling across a rain-flooded road in Yanam, a region under the Union Territory of Puducherry but located in Andhra Pradesh, has gone viral across social media platforms. The footage, captured by a passing commuter, shows a group of fish wriggling and hopping across the road, sparking both amazement and confusion online.

Fishes crossing d road amidst rain in Yanam of Puducherry.These fish of d mudskipper species living in d soilwere seen crawling nd jumping on d ground with d help of their pectoral fins.#Puducherry #Fish #ViralVideo #SelfImprovement #Saint_MSG pic.twitter.com/VX8vsGbLIB — Roop Kaur Grewal (@Roopgrewal2303) May 28, 2025

Are These Climbing Perch or Mudskippers? Experts Weigh In

Initially, many believed the fish to be Climbing Perch, a freshwater species known to thrive in the ponds and lakes of Yanam. These fish are unique due to a special labyrinth organ that allows them to breathe atmospheric air and survive outside water for up to 10 days.

Climbing Perch are known for their ability to “walk” short distances on land, using their fins to hop or wriggle from one water body to another, especially during wet seasons or heavy rains.

However, based on the distinct head shape and spread-out side fins seen in the video, experts suggest that these creatures might actually be mudskippers amphibious fish capable of living both in and out of water.

What Are Mudskippers and How Do They Walk?

Mudskippers are fascinating amphibious fish. They have evolved to breathe through their moist skin and stored oxygen in their wet gills, much like frogs and salamanders. Their powerful pelvic fins work almost like small legs, helping them crawl and hop on land.

This behavior is common in intertidal regions, especially after heavy rain, when these fish explore land for food or shelter.

Why This Happens in Yanam

The geography and aquatic biodiversity of Yanam make such events more likely. With abundant freshwater bodies and tropical rainfall, species like Climbing Perch and mudskippers thrive. During heavy rainfall, ponds and lakes overflow, pushing these fish onto land or roads.

The viral video is a clear example of nature’s adaptability and also highlights how urban development overlaps with natural aquatic ecosystems.

