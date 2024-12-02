Home
Monday, December 2, 2024
‘Why Are Muslims Being Targeted?’ Mamata Banerjee Slams Central Central Government Over Waqf Bill

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sharply criticized the BJP-led central government over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, accusing it of targeting Muslims and promoting a divisive agenda. She recently expressed doubts about the bill’s chances of passing in Parliament and called for steps to protect Hindus in Bangladesh.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday sharply criticized the BJP-led central government over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, accusing it of discriminating against Muslims and expressing skepticism about its potential to pass in Parliament.

Resolution opposing the waqf bill

During a debate on a resolution opposing the bill in the state assembly, Banerjee pointed out that the central government had bypassed state governments in the matter. “The Centre did not consult us on the Waqf Bill,” she said.

The Trinamul Congress leader also took aim at the BJP, alleging that opposition members were being silenced during discussions at the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) hearings on the bill. “In the JPC, opposition members are not allowed to speak. That is why they have boycotted it,” Banerjee claimed.

Mamata Banerjee says central government promoting divisive agenda with Waqf bill

She accused the central government of promoting a “divisive agenda” by specifically targeting Muslims. “Why is a single religion being targeted in the name of this Waqf (Amendment) Bill? Why are Muslims being targeted? Would you dare to do the same with the properties of various Hindu temple trusts or churches? The answer is no. But targeting a specific community suits your divisive agenda,” Banerjee said.

Banerjee further questioned the bill’s passage, noting the BJP’s lack of a two-thirds majority in Parliament: “Will the BJP be able to pass this Bill in Parliament?”

Mamata Banerjee urges Union government to protect Bangladeshi Hindus

The Chief Minister also addressed the situation in Bangladesh, urging the Union government to take steps to protect Hindus in the neighboring country.

Opposition parties have strongly criticized the amendments proposed in the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, claiming that they infringe upon the religious rights of Muslims.

The ruling BJP, however, has defended the amendments, asserting that they aim to introduce greater transparency and accountability in the functioning of Waqf boards. A parliamentary committee has been established to review the contentious Bill.

