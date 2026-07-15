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Home > India News > Why Are Puri Temple And ISKCON Fighting Over Rath Yatra Dates? Why Has The King Sought PM Modi’s Help

Why Are Puri Temple And ISKCON Fighting Over Rath Yatra Dates? Why Has The King Sought PM Modi’s Help

Why are Puri's Jagannath Temple and ISKCON clashing over Rath Yatra dates? Know who decides the festival calendar, why the King of Puri sought PM Modi's intervention, and what sparked the controversy.

Odisha Jagannath Temple (Image: X/ANI)
Odisha Jagannath Temple (Image: X/ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-07-15 19:03 IST

An ongoing conflict about the time of observance of Lord Jagannath’s Rath Yatra has escalated into a religious issue, with the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration accusing ISKCON of misleading the worshippers through organizing the festivals on different dates not mentioned in the holy books of Hindus. The conflict seems to have gone beyond the tradition of the temple as Puri’s titular king, Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, sought the assistance of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At the center of this conflict is the following simple question; who decides the date for Rath Yatra and is the date changeable?

Why Jagannath Temple believes Rath Yatra dates can’t be changed

The administrators of Jagannath Temple insist that Rath Yatra can only be observed on Ashadha Shukla Paksha Dwitiya which is the second day of the bright fortnight in the month of Ashadha according to the Skanda Purana. According to the temple officials, the whole festival should strictly be observed in accordance with the Panji calendar.

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As per reports, the latest flashpoint came after ISKCON’s National Communications Office in New Delhi issued a press release on July 12, 2026, defending its practice of holding Rath Yatra processions outside the prescribed dates. In a statement issued on July 14, the SJTA rejected those claims, saying the release contained false statements, was designed to cast aspersions on the temple administration, and falsely suggested that off-schedule processions were sanctioned by Hindu scriptures.

How Jagannath Temple and ISKCON differ over global celebrations

The dispute centres on ISKCON’s practice of organising Rath Yatra processions in more than 100 countries on dates that suit local conditions. The organisation argues that large public processions in Western countries often require municipal permissions, which are difficult to obtain on weekdays. ISKCON says shifting celebrations to weekends or favourable seasons helps spread Lord Jagannath’s message to a wider audience.

The Jagannath Temple administration strongly disagrees. It says changing sacred dates for logistical convenience amounts to commercialising the faith and weakens centuries-old religious traditions. The temple also pointed to examples such as a Rath Yatra held in Houston in November and another organised in Mumbai during Basant Panchami, saying both fall outside the scripturally prescribed calendar.

Why the Jagannath Temple dispute reached PM Modi

The disagreement has been building for months. On March 20, 2025, scholars representing the SJTA and ISKCON met in Bhubaneswar to discuss the issue. According to the temple administration, ISKCON scholars tried to justify year-round Rath Yatra celebrations outside India using scriptural references, but the SJTA said those arguments were rejected by citing authentic scriptures and Puranas.

Frustrated by what he described as continued deviation from tradition, Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb formally wrote to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 4, urging central intervention. His representation, backed by Shankaracharyas and Vaishnavacharyas, sought protection of Odisha’s religious heritage from what he described as unilateral changes to long-standing traditions outside India.

What happened after Jagannath Temple objected

ISKCON’s Governing Body Commission later rejected the king’s appeal, saying it had nothing further to add and considered the matter closed. The SJTA also accused ISKCON of creating the impression that the Gajapati Maharaja had directly or indirectly approved the off-schedule celebrations. The temple administration called that a “deliberate and mischievous statement” that cast aspersions on the king’s integrity and conduct. The clarification came in the backdrop of Deb’s earlier visit to an ISKCON Rath Yatra event in Berlin.

The controversy has also sparked protests across Odisha. Organisations including Kalinga Sena and We for Bhubaneswar have staged demonstrations against ISKCON, while residents, lawyers and regional groups have demanded a complete ban on the organisation’s activities in the state. The debate has also spilled onto social media, where members of the Odia diaspora who opposed the off-schedule celebrations said they faced abusive responses from some ISKCON followers. When contacted by PTI, ISKCON’s Country Director of Communications and National Spokesperson Yudhistir Govinda Das said it was difficult to comment because he had not yet seen the SJTA’s statement.

Also Read: Why Is Bangladesh Author Taslima Nasreen Returning To Kolkata After 19 Years? What’s Behind The Move?   

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Why Are Puri Temple And ISKCON Fighting Over Rath Yatra Dates? Why Has The King Sought PM Modi’s Help
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Why Are Puri Temple And ISKCON Fighting Over Rath Yatra Dates? Why Has The King Sought PM Modi’s Help

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Why Are Puri Temple And ISKCON Fighting Over Rath Yatra Dates? Why Has The King Sought PM Modi’s Help
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