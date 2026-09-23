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Home > India News > Why Bank Staff Have Announced Three Days Strike From 28th To 30th September And What Customers Need To Know?

Why Bank Staff Have Announced Three Days Strike From 28th To 30th September And What Customers Need To Know?

Public sector bank employees are set to go on a three day nationwide strike from September 28 to 30 over demands for a five day banking week and withdrawal of the Performance Linked Incentive scheme. The strike could disrupt physical banking services during the half yearly closing period.

Why Bank Staff Have Announced Three Days Strike
Why Bank Staff Have Announced Three Days Strike

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Wed 2026-09-23 15:04 IST

Employees of Public Sector Banks across the country are gearing up for a three day nationwide strike from September 28 to 30, a move that could disrupt physical banking services for nearly five days. The strike comes barely two weeks after a day long stir on September 11, when the government did not accede to the unions’ demand for a five day banking week.

Core Demands Behind The Stir

The United Forum of Bank Unions, the umbrella body representing bank employees and officers, has two primary demands, implementation of a five day banking week and withdrawal of the Performance Linked Incentive scheme. While the government has temporarily paused the PLI scheme, there has been no clarity on the five day week demand. Currently, banks remain shut only on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, and unions want all Saturdays declared holidays.

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Union Leaders Cite Years Of Delay

YK Arora, General Secretary of the National Confederation of Bank of India Staff Unions, said the demand for a five day week has lingered for years, with a proposal on increased weekday working hours in exchange for Saturday holidays still pending government approval since 2024.

Government Urges Unions To Reconsider

In a statement issued on Monday, the government said several rounds of talks had been held with unions and urged employees to call off the strike, noting it would coincide with the crucial half yearly bank closing on September 30. Officials warned the stir could affect customers, businesses, government transactions and international banking operations.

A Recurring Demand Over The Years

This is not the first time banks have gone on strike over the issue. The last five strikes have all raised the five day week demand, with previous stirs in January and March this year also citing recruitment, pensions and service conditions. The demand traces back to 2015, when the government made only the second and fourth Saturdays holidays for public sector banks.

Government Lists Steps Taken

The government highlighted measures including salary revisions, pension benefits and increased recruitment, noting that around 4.82 lakh employees were hired in public sector banks between 2014-15 and 2025-26, with hiring pace doubling in the last three years.

Indefinite Strike Looms In October

If demands remain unmet, the UFBU is also considering an indefinite strike beginning October 26, signalling that tensions between bank unions and the government are far from resolved.

Also Read: Mathura Sadhu Beaten By Women: Self-Styled Godman Accused Of Raping More Than 100 Women Under Pretext Of Helping Them Conceive

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Why Bank Staff Have Announced Three Days Strike From 28th To 30th September And What Customers Need To Know?

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Why Bank Staff Have Announced Three Days Strike From 28th To 30th September And What Customers Need To Know?

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Why Bank Staff Have Announced Three Days Strike From 28th To 30th September And What Customers Need To Know?
Why Bank Staff Have Announced Three Days Strike From 28th To 30th September And What Customers Need To Know?
Why Bank Staff Have Announced Three Days Strike From 28th To 30th September And What Customers Need To Know?
Why Bank Staff Have Announced Three Days Strike From 28th To 30th September And What Customers Need To Know?
Why Bank Staff Have Announced Three Days Strike From 28th To 30th September And What Customers Need To Know?

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