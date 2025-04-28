Why Can’t Students In Bahraich Write Their Names English? Surprise Inspection Reveals Serious Educational Lapse

A surprise inspection at a madrassa in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, has uncovered some serious issues with the quality of education being provided to students. The inspection revealed that none of the class 10 students at Jamia Gaziya Sayyadul Uloom madrassa could write their names in English.

An inspection revealed that none of the class 10 students at Jamia Gaziya Sayyadul Uloom madrassa could write their names in English.

A surprise inspection at a madrassa in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, has uncovered some serious issues with the quality of education being provided to students. The inspection revealed that none of the class 10 students at Jamia Gaziya Sayyadul Uloom madrassa could write their names in English. This discovery has led to a warning from local authorities, who are now urging the madrassa to broaden its curriculum beyond just Arabic and Persian.

What Happened During the Inspection?

On Sunday, a surprise inspection took place at the Jamia Gaziya Sayyadul Uloom madrassa, located in Bahraich’s Badi Takiya area. Sanjay Mishra, the District Minority Welfare Officer, shared the results of the inspection on Monday. The check uncovered several problems.

One of the first issues was that a teacher was absent, but this wasn’t recorded in the madrassa’s attendance register. Additionally, the attendance in classes like Munshi, Maulvi, and Alim was much lower than what the records showed, which raised concerns about the accuracy of the attendance data.

A Shocking Discovery About the Students

The most alarming part of the inspection came when class 10 students were asked to write their names and the madrassa’s name in English. Shockingly, none of the students could do it. This raised serious questions about the level of education being provided, especially when it comes to basic skills like writing in English, which is essential in today’s world.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Mishra pointed out that the madrassa focused mostly on Arabic and Persian, with little attention paid to other subjects. He said that this narrow focus had created an “alarming” situation, adding, “Neglecting the broader education of students is playing with their future.”

Warnings and Next Steps

After the inspection, local authorities issued a warning to the madrassa. The management has been told to make improvements to the quality of education right away. Mishra confirmed that notices were sent to the madrassa management and to the teacher who was absent. If things don’t improve quickly, authorities have warned that strict action will be taken.

Bahraich district is home to 301 recognized madrassas, but a recent survey also found 495 unrecognized madrassas in the area. This raises bigger concerns about the overall quality of education in the district and how well these madrassas are being monitored.