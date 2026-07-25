Why CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Refuses to End the Protest Despite Being Diagnosed With Typhoid

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, on Saturday, provided an update on his health, announcing that he has contracted typhoid but vowed that the ongoing nationwide demonstrations seeking the resignation of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will continue unabated. In a video message on X, Abhijeet Dipke emphasised that his medical condition will not halt the protests, reaffirming his commitment to the ongoing agitation. “Have been diagnosed with typhoid, but the fight will go on until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns,” he said.

CJP Founder Expresses Gratitude to Students

Following the widespread demonstrations organised across the country, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke, via a video, further extended his gratitude to participants nationwide for protesting peacefully and making the move a notable success.

Have been diagnosed with typhoid, but the fight will go on until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns! pic.twitter.com/8iHSZdF6K7 — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) July 25, 2026







“I really want to thank all the cockroaches protesting peacefully nationwide, and congratulations to all for making this movement a success,” he expressed.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, following social activist Sonam Wangchuk’s decision to end his 26-day hunger strike, asserted that the party’s agitation will persist until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan steps down from his post.

Speaking to reporters, Dipke expressed relief over Wangchuk’s health but remained firm on the movement’s primary demand regarding accountability for examination irregularities.

“Our protest will continue until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. We are very happy and relieved that Sonam sir has ended his hunger strike, as it had been over 26 days. His life is extremely precious to this country,” Dipke told reporters.

Reiterating the party’s stance on negotiations with the Centre, the CJP leader emphasised that any dialogue must occur on neutral ground.

“Our demonstration will go on until Dharmendra Pradhan steps down. Any meeting must take place at a neutral location or venue. Nothing less than the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan will be accepted,” he added.

Centre Meets CJP Leaders

On the other hand, on Friday, Activist Sonam Wangchuk hit out at critics questioning his decision to end his 26-day hunger strike held in support of students protesting over the alleged NEET paper leak.

In a video message shared on social media, Wangchuk also questioned why his commitment to the cause needed a character certificate.

Wangchuk ended his 26-day-long hunger strike on Friday after receiving a written assurance from the Union Government regarding the NEET examination issue and systemic reforms in the country’s competitive testing framework.

Activist further revealed that while verbal assurances were offered earlier, he insisted on a formal document, leading to a two-day delay in ending his protest.

After a nearly two-hour meeting with Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, representatives of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) claimed that the government had sought time till Saturday afternoon to deliberate on their demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Inputs from ANI

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