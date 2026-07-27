Why CJP Is Facing Criticism After Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation?

Just a day after Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation as Union Education Minister, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) came under fresh criticism from the BJP and social media users after some of its leaders were seen dancing and celebrating the resignation. In a viral video, CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, along with other members, were seen dancing to music at a “resignation party” following the conclusion of their 37-day protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

What Is the CJP Resignation Party Viral Video?

In the viral clip, CJP leaders, including Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, were seen shaking a leg and celebrating with other members. The incident reportedly occurred shortly after the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.However, the celebration video did not go down well with many netizens, who criticized the party at a time when several students who attended protests across different states have been jailed or issued police notices.

BJP MP Mahesh Jethmalani questioned the timing of the celebration on X: “Seriously? The CJP leadership throwing a victory party at a hotel! After Delhi witnessed days of violence, these so-called youth activists switched on the music and began dancing.” He also questioned who funded the expenses for the protesters’ travel, accommodation, food, equipment, and logistics during the agitation.

Seriously?

The CJP leadership throwing a victory party at a hotel! After Delhi witnessed days of violence, these so-called youth activists switched on the music and began dancing. More serious questions:

Who funded the travel, food, accommodation, equipment and logistics… pic.twitter.com/KSl4GIu0gr — Mahesh Jethmalani (@JethmalaniM) July 27, 2026

CJP Responds to Saurav Das’s Dance Video

Defending the celebration, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das criticized commentators for failing to understand Gen Z’s approach to activism. In a post on X, Das wrote: “We can sit on the road for as long as it takes. We can protest while dancing. We can organise while sipping cold coffee. We can fight for change without looking the way previous generations think a movement should look (no shade on anyone!). That’s just how this generation is. Confident, creative, resilient, and IMPOSSIBLE to stereotype. The uncles and aunties can keep complaining. They’ll just have to deal with us.” Das’s post came after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned and the Central government assured the group that student demands would be fulfilled.

It just goes to show that the government and godi anchors simply do not understand the language of Gen Z and younger generations. We can sit on the road for as long as it takes. We can protest while dancing. We can organise while sipping cold coffee. We can fight for change… https://t.co/3URTemFOoA — Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) July 27, 2026

Reports of Detentions Emerge Following Protests

Meanwhile, reports have emerged that scores of protesters and volunteers who attended the Jantar Mantar demonstration are being detained across several states. In Ghaziabad, protest volunteer Mohammad Junaid alleged that the UP Police searched his residence, took away family members, and seized bank passbooks along with other crucial documents. Junaid is receiving legal assistance from CJP leaders. In an official statement, the CJP said: “The Cockroach Janta Party had called off its nationwide protest only after the Government of India assured us that no punitive action would be taken against any protestor, either now or in the future, in any BJP-ruled or NDA-ruled states. The reports emerging from these states are therefore a matter of grave concern.”

“We call upon the Government of India, particularly @JPNadda ji and @DrJitendraSingh ji, to immediately honour the assurance given to us by ensuring the release of those detained and by directing that no coercive or retaliatory action is taken against any protestor anywhere in the country. The FIRs registered ought to be withdrawn too,” the statement added.

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