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Home > India News > Why Delhi Govt Is Closing Cases Against NEET Protesters

Why Delhi Govt Is Closing Cases Against NEET Protesters

The Delhi government has ordered the closure of 13 cases against student protesters involved in the NEET paper leak demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, excluding those with criminal backgrounds.

The victim's family staged a protest and demanded encounter killing of the accused. (Representative image, ANI)
The victim's family staged a protest and demanded encounter killing of the accused. (Representative image, ANI)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Thu 2026-07-30 20:53 IST

The Delhi government has directed the Delhi Police not to take any adverse legal action against individuals who participated in the NEET (UG) paper leak protests held in the national capital. However, this relief will not extend to individuals with a criminal background. According to the Delhi government’s Home Department, a total of 13 cases had been registered by the Delhi Police in connection with the NEET paper leak demonstrations by the evening of July 29. This latest announcement fulfills an assurance given by the Centre to the student protesters spearheading the agitation.

No Legal Action Against Student Protesters in Delhi

Under the latest order issued by the Delhi government, no adverse legal action will be taken against student protesters who participated in the demonstrations at Jantar Mantar. The government stated that all arrests and detentions will be reviewed, and no further proceedings will be initiated against eligible protesters. “The Government of Delhi does not propose to take any further adverse action against the individuals involved in the protests, and the matter shall be treated as closed without any future proceedings on this account,” reads the official notice. “The protection, however, shall not extend to persons having criminal antecedents, as mandated in the order of the Supreme Court,” the notice added.

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Zero FIR Registered Against Ruchika Singh Over Derogatory Remarks About PM Modi

Meanwhile, a ‘Zero FIR’ has been registered at the Expressway Police Station in Noida against a woman named Ruchika Singh. The action comes after she allegedly made derogatory remarks about the Prime Minister during the NEET paper leak protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on July 23.

According to the police complaint, her remarks undermined the dignity of the Prime Minister’s constitutional office and were made with the deliberate intent to incite ill-will and disturb public peace. The police have registered a case under Sections 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 353(1) (statements conducing to public mischief), and 356(1) (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Also Read: 215 Vice Chancellors, Former VCs Write Open Letter To Priyanka Gandhi Over Remarks On Prof V Kamakoti

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Why Delhi Govt Is Closing Cases Against NEET Protesters
Tags: Delhi government drops action NEET protestershome-hero-pos-3NEET paper leakNEET paper leak protest Jantar Mantar casesZero FIR Ruchika Singh PM Modi remarks

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