Why Delhi-NCR Region And Bihar-Nepal Belt Prone To Earthquakes?

The Delhi-NCR region and the Bihar-Nepal belt are prone to earthquakes due to their location near the collision zone of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. Nepal, lying in this zone, experiences frequent seismic activity as the plates converge, causing the Himalayan uplift.

On January 7, a powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck the Nepal-Tibet border, with tremors felt in Kathmandu and several cities in Bihar, including Patna. Nepal lies in the collision zone of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, which is responsible for the uplift of the Himalayas. Active fault lines, such as the Main Himalayan Thrust, accumulate significant stress, leading to frequent shallow earthquakes that impact areas in Bihar and West Bengal.

Delhi, situated near the Himalayan region, is also highly vulnerable to seismic activity. India is divided into four seismic zones, with Zone V being the most active. Delhi falls under Zone IV, indicating a high risk of earthquakes. The seismic activity in this region is mainly driven by the collision of the Indian and Eurasian plates at the boundary of the Himalayan tectonic zone.