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Home > India News > Why Delhi Startup ‘CarryMen’ Is Going Viral? From Carrying Shopping Bags To Hands-Free Assistance, Here’s What They Offer

Why Delhi Startup ‘CarryMen’ Is Going Viral? From Carrying Shopping Bags To Hands-Free Assistance, Here’s What They Offer

A Delhi-based startup called CarryMen has become the talk of social media after introducing a unique shopping assistance service that helps customers enjoy crowded market visits without the burden of carrying heavy bags. Operating on the simple motto, "You shop. We carry," the startup offers trained assistants who accompany shoppers and provide practical support throughout their shopping trips.

Why Delhi Startup 'CarryMen' Is Going Viral? From Carrying Shopping Bags To Hands-Free Assistance, Here's What They Offer (Via X)
Why Delhi Startup 'CarryMen' Is Going Viral? From Carrying Shopping Bags To Hands-Free Assistance, Here's What They Offer (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Sun 2026-05-24 12:22 IST

CarryMen, a Delhi start-up, has taken over the social media scene after introducing a better shopping assistance service to say no to the heavy bags and breeze through crowded markets. Adopting the motto “You shop, we carry,” the start-up is now going beyond the norm and making customers feel. They have trained assistants who accompany you and provide aided shopping experience. With great support online, many are saying it is a handy urban convenience, while some are pointing out that it shows the evolving lifestyle and changing consumer trends.

What Is CarryMen?

CarryMen is a Delhi start-up that provides shopping assistants to customers visiting crowded markets. The start-up launched the service to make shopping experience more comfortable for customers. Lajpat Nagar is a popular destination for shoppers; but it can be extremely tiring to shop in areas with heavy crowds where standing in queues, walking for many hours and carrying huge bags can be exhausting for customers.

The idea for the start-up came from the founders’ experience of accompanying their family members to shopping and seeing how the enjoyment factor of shopping turns into the physical strain.

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Why CarryMen Is Going Viral?

The startup made popular due to its unusual but genuine business model. The videos and post on the services went viral over social media and people largely reacted positively out of fascination, humor or awe. A lot of commenters said the idea was great and useful especially for a Delhi shopper.

CarryMen also made people laugh out loud online, as several commenters said CarryMen would replace the cousin or friend who usually end up carrying all the shopping bags on the way home from a Delhi market.

What Services Do CarryMen Provide?

CarryMen do so much more than just carry bags. Our trained assistants accompany shoppers all the way through and do everything from:

  • Picking up shopping bags
  • Walking through crowded lanes
  • Waiting in line in food and billing halls
  • Accompanying shoppers to metro station or parking areas
  • Finding a seat for weary shoppers
  • Providing portable foldable chairs
  • Giving umbrellas when it isn’t chilly outside or when it rains
  • Providing mobile charging / power bank services
  • Hydration support
  • Stroller rentals and support for parents with toddlers

How Much Do CarryMen Charge?

CarryMen offers multiple options for shoppers at the moment. They can get assistants for:

₹79 for 30 minutes
₹149 per hour

Extended packages for two, three or four hours as per shopping needs. Currently the service runs mainly in Lajpat Nagar and will later extend to Chandni Chowk and other heavy shopping places. Very useful for elderly shoppers, expectant mothers and parents.

Carrymen’s co-founders say that a majority of its first users were elderly shoppers who needed help while buying clothes, curtains, household items and the like. The service has also been useful for expecting mothers and parents juggling children, shopping bags and strollers.

The founders say the aim is not luxury but convenience, to allow customers to be minced shoppers without needing to worry about physical exhaustion. Early response to CarryMen is very strong

The startup said that it launched in April and has already completed 50+ bookings in the month. However, most of the user base is created through word-of-mouth and social media, rather than advertising on a mass scale.

New Trend Making City Shopping Happy & Convenient

As cities get crowded and consumers become more and more convenience-oriented, early stage startups like CarryMen are doing creative ways to improve our day-to-day experience. Whether you view it as a legitimate service or a whacky business idea, CarryMen has certainly won people’s attention by turning an everyday shopping pain point into a dedicated business.

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Why Delhi Startup ‘CarryMen’ Is Going Viral? From Carrying Shopping Bags To Hands-Free Assistance, Here’s What They Offer

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Why Delhi Startup ‘CarryMen’ Is Going Viral? From Carrying Shopping Bags To Hands-Free Assistance, Here’s What They Offer

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Why Delhi Startup ‘CarryMen’ Is Going Viral? From Carrying Shopping Bags To Hands-Free Assistance, Here’s What They Offer
Why Delhi Startup ‘CarryMen’ Is Going Viral? From Carrying Shopping Bags To Hands-Free Assistance, Here’s What They Offer
Why Delhi Startup ‘CarryMen’ Is Going Viral? From Carrying Shopping Bags To Hands-Free Assistance, Here’s What They Offer
Why Delhi Startup ‘CarryMen’ Is Going Viral? From Carrying Shopping Bags To Hands-Free Assistance, Here’s What They Offer

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