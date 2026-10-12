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Home > India News > Why Dhruv Rathee Says He Is Not With CJP: ‘Simply Making Videos…’, Here’s What He Said After 24-Hour Detention Over SIR Protest

Why Dhruv Rathee Says He Is Not With CJP: ‘Simply Making Videos…’, Here’s What He Said After 24-Hour Detention Over SIR Protest

Dhruv Rathee clarifies he is not joining any political party, backs ground protests over SIR voter list revision and raises concerns over institutional independence.

Dhruv Rathee Denies Political Links, Backs Joint Protests Over SIR (Image: X)
Dhruv Rathee Denies Political Links, Backs Joint Protests Over SIR (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-10-12 12:23 IST

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has clarified that he is not joining any political party and is participating in the protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists and the independence of institutions in his personal capacity. He said the issues were serious enough to demand action beyond making videos and urged people to take part in protests on the ground. Rathee also denied any association with the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), stressing that his involvement was personal and not linked to any political organisation.

Why Dhruv Rathee decided to join the protest over SIR

As per reports, Rathee said he had made videos on several issues, including the West Bengal and Bihar elections, but felt that this time, simply making a video would not be enough. He wanted to be present on the ground, understand the issue of deleted voters and participate directly in the protest. He said he hoped the demonstration would take place peacefully and give people a chance to express their views.

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He also said that several political parties were already raising concerns over SIR, and that their involvement was part of their political role. In his view, the courts should examine the issue and assess the independence and authority of the country’s institutions. He referred to long-standing allegations of pressure on the media, judiciary and Election Commission, alleging that two individuals had influenced institutions. Rathee also said the police were not free from such pressure.

Dhruv Rathee calls for parties to protest together

Reports say that when asked whether political parties should unite on the issue, Rathee said they should avoid holding separate protests on different days and instead come together for a joint demonstration. He acknowledged that parties have political differences and ego issues, but argued that serious matters should bring them together.

According to Rathee, a protest involving political parties and the public could create greater pressure. He said he was considering joining future demonstrations but had not finalised any plans.

What Dhruv Rathee said about his detention and police pressure

Rathee said that during his 24-hour detention, police personnel spoke to him about their work and the pressures they face. He said he had been a prisoner for only one day, while policemen spend their entire careers living like prisoners because of the demands of their jobs. He also expressed concern about their workload and salaries, saying their circumstances made him feel sympathetic towards them.

Reportedly, Rathee further claimed that around 50 people were stationed around his house, photographing him and monitoring his movements around the clock. He alleged that he had been informally warned that he could be detained immediately if he joined the protests.

Dhruv Rathee says protest plans remain uncertain

Rathee said he had taken the initiative to call Abhishek about the issue. According to him, Abhishek suggested that he attend and first travel to Bengaluru to participate in actor Prakash Raj’s event, where he could better understand the issue of deleted voters.

Despite the suggestion, Rathee said he had no firm plans yet. He reiterated that he was taking part as a private citizen and was neither an associate nor a member of any political party.

Also Read: Watch Here: Speeding Car Hits Parked Bike In Tamil Nadu, Man Sitting On It Miraculously Survives; Flying Two-Wheeler Hits Another Man In The Head    

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Why Dhruv Rathee Says He Is Not With CJP: ‘Simply Making Videos…’, Here’s What He Said After 24-Hour Detention Over SIR Protest

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Why Dhruv Rathee Says He Is Not With CJP: ‘Simply Making Videos…’, Here’s What He Said After 24-Hour Detention Over SIR Protest
Why Dhruv Rathee Says He Is Not With CJP: ‘Simply Making Videos…’, Here’s What He Said After 24-Hour Detention Over SIR Protest
Why Dhruv Rathee Says He Is Not With CJP: ‘Simply Making Videos…’, Here’s What He Said After 24-Hour Detention Over SIR Protest
Why Dhruv Rathee Says He Is Not With CJP: ‘Simply Making Videos…’, Here’s What He Said After 24-Hour Detention Over SIR Protest
Why Dhruv Rathee Says He Is Not With CJP: ‘Simply Making Videos…’, Here’s What He Said After 24-Hour Detention Over SIR Protest

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