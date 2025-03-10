Home
Monday, March 10, 2025
Why Did A Fashion Show In Gulmarg Trigger Political And Religious Uproar?

A fashion show in Gulmarg during Ramzan has sparked outrage, leading to a political and religious backlash. J&K CM Omar Abdullah orders a probe into the controversy.

A fashion show held in Gulmarg, one of Kashmir’s top winter tourist destinations, has ignited a political storm, drawing sharp criticism from leaders across party lines. The event, which took place during the holy month of Ramzan, has led to severe backlash, prompting Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to seek an urgent report on the matter. The controversy spilled over into the state assembly, where intense exchanges occurred between the Opposition and treasury benches.

J&K CM Orders Probe, Asserts Government’s Non-Involvement

Addressing the Assembly on Monday, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah clarified that the government had no role in organizing the event. “The private event held in Gulmarg hurt the sentiments of people. Such events should not take place at any time of the year. I want to make it clear that the government was not involved. The organizers did not seek any permission from us. It was a private event hosted at a hotel,” he stated.

Image

In response to the public outcry, Abdullah announced that a probe had been ordered to investigate the matter. He further instructed that if any legal violations were found, appropriate action should be taken, even involving the police if necessary.

The Controversial Fashion Show and Its Organizers

The event, held on March 7 in the snow-laden slopes of Gulmarg, was organized by designer duo Shivan Bhatiya and Narresh Kukreja to mark the 15th anniversary of their label, Shivan & Narresh. The show featured both male and female models showcasing the brand’s latest skiwear collection. However, the choice of outfits and the timing of the event—during Ramadan—provoked strong reactions from religious, political, and social groups. Viral videos of the show sparked widespread condemnation, particularly from netizens in Kashmir.

Political Reactions: Leaders Slam the Event

Former Chief Minister and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti expressed deep concern over the event, calling it a “vulgar spectacle” that contradicted Kashmir’s cultural values. “It is deeply troubling to witness such images emerging from Gulmarg during the sacred month of Ramadan. Labeling it a ‘private event’ is not enough. It is deplorable that private hoteliers are permitted to promote such vulgarity,” she remarked.

Kashmir’s Chief Priest Calls for Accountability

The outrage extended beyond political circles, with Kashmir’s chief priest, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, also condemning the event. He took to social media, stating, “Outrageous! That in the holy month of Ramzan, an obscene fashion show is organized in Gulmarg, causing shock and anger among people. How could such an event be allowed in a valley known for its Sufi and saint culture? Those responsible must be held accountable.”

Showdown in J&K Assembly Over the Fashion Show

The controversy found its way into the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Monday, where National Conference (NC), PDP, and Independent MLAs raised strong objections. PDP legislator Mir Mohmmad Fayaz called for a probe into how the event was facilitated, while NC MLA Tanvir Sadiq joined in, labeling the show as “obscene” and offensive to public sentiment.

Image

Amid heated discussions, the assembly witnessed a divided house, with the Opposition questioning the government’s failure to prevent the event and the ruling side maintaining that it had no involvement. The debate intensified as members demanded strict measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Public Reaction and Viral Videos Add Fuel to Controversy

As videos and images of the event continue to circulate on social media, public outrage has grown. Many Kashmiri social media users have condemned the fashion show as disrespectful, arguing that such events should not be permitted in a region known for its deep-rooted cultural and religious traditions.

With the issue gaining momentum, all eyes are now on the government’s probe and whether legal action will be taken against the organizers.

