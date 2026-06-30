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Home > India News > Why Did AAP And DMK Back INDIA Bloc’s Letter To CJI? Here’s The Issue

Why Did AAP And DMK Back INDIA Bloc’s Letter To CJI? Here’s The Issue

The INDIA bloc, including the AAP and DMK, has written to the Chief Justice of India raising concerns over the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and other electoral issues.

INDIA bloc writes to CJI over SIR (Image: ANI, file photo)
INDIA bloc writes to CJI over SIR (Image: ANI, file photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: Tue 2026-06-30 12:52 IST

The INDIA bloc, including the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the DMK, has come together to raise concerns over the Election Commission of India’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and other election-related issues. The alliance has written a joint letter to the Chief Justice of India outlining its objections. Sources told ANI that intensive discussions behind the scenes, led by major INDIA bloc parties, helped secure the support of both the DMK and AAP for the letter.

In a post on X, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said the letter, first proposed during the INDIA Janbandhan meeting on June 8, has now been signed by 23 political parties and one Independent.

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Opposition unites over SIR concerns and sends joint letter to the Chief Justice

“21 political parties plus one Independent attended the INDIA Janbandhan meeting on June 8, 2026, where a decision was taken to address a joint letter to the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India on the SIR process of the Election Commission of India and other election-related issues. Accordingly, a joint letter now signed by 23 political parties plus one Independent has been sent to the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India today. The Opposition parties are firmly anchored in SURE–Solidarity, Unity and Resistance,” he wrote on X.

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien also confirmed the development, saying parties including the Aam Aadmi Party and the DMK were among those that signed the letter.

INDIA bloc says it has a broader agenda beyond electoral issues

Earlier, Jairam Ramesh had described the June 8 INDIA bloc meeting as “good,” saying the alliance has a “constructive agenda” on issues such as the economy, Centre-state relations, protection of the Constitution and foreign policy.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said the INDIA bloc must further strengthen its unity and continue working together to counter what he described as multiple governance challenges, including concerns over electoral processes, inflation, unemployment and the alleged misuse of institutions.

Kharge calls for coordinated action against governance and institutional challenges

“On April 17, 2026, we demonstrated our unity and solidarity in the Lok Sabha in a very decisive manner, when all of us came together firmly and defeated the Modi government’s malicious bills on delimitation. Now we must strengthen and advance that same spirit, so that we can confront the many political, economic, social, and foreign policy challenges facing the country due to the Modi government’s misgovernance,” Kharge said during the ‘INDIA Janbandhan’ meeting.

He added that coordinated efforts were necessary to respond to what he described as growing challenges facing governance and democratic institutions across the country.

Opposition alleges SIR threatens voting rights and democratic institutions

Kharge said, “Due to SIR, the voting rights of millions of our people are being stripped away. The assault on the Constitution continues unabated. Investigative agencies are being continuously used as tools to harass, intimidate, and bully political opponents. Discrimination is being meted out against non-BJP governments. Prices of essential goods are rising relentlessly, and the economic environment is extremely negative.” 

Kharge further added that “the pace of new investments needed to create new jobs is simply not happening at that required pace. Private monopolies are growing in many sectors, and the future of MSMEs is in serious crisis. Due to the complete mismanagement of the examination system, the hopes and aspirations of lakhs of our youth are being betrayed. Atrocities against the weaker sections of society, especially in BJP-ruled states, continue unabated. Our foreign policy has been completely compromised, and those traditional values that India has long staunchly supported have not been upheld.”

The united Opposition’s response to the SIR process highlights that despite differences within the INDIA bloc, its constituent parties were able to come together on a common issue to challenge the BJP.

(with inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Centre To Lift Petrol And Diesel Sale Curbs From July 1 As Fuel Supplies Stabilise   

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Why Did AAP And DMK Back INDIA Bloc’s Letter To CJI? Here’s The Issue
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Why Did AAP And DMK Back INDIA Bloc’s Letter To CJI? Here’s The Issue

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Why Did AAP And DMK Back INDIA Bloc’s Letter To CJI? Here’s The Issue
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