LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Why Did Air India Express Crew Delay Mandatory Alcohol Check By 2 Hours? 4 Pilots, 4 Cabin Crew Suspended For 3 Months

Why Did Air India Express Crew Delay Mandatory Alcohol Check By 2 Hours? 4 Pilots, 4 Cabin Crew Suspended For 3 Months

Air India Express suspends eight crew members for three months after they missed the mandatory two-hour post-flight breathalyser test following an international flight.

Air India Express suspends eight crew over delayed breathalyser test (Image: X)
Air India Express suspends eight crew over delayed breathalyser test (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-09-17 12:41 IST

Air India Express has suspended eight crew members, including four pilots and four cabin crew members, for three months after they failed to take a mandatory post-flight breathalyser test within the prescribed two-hour window after an international flight, sources familiar with the matter said. All eight later tested negative for alcohol.

As per reports, the incident took place on August 2 after Air India Express flight AX 192 from Dubai landed at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport in Amritsar at 9.50 am. The crew comprised two pilots-in-command, two co-pilots and four cabin crew members.

You Might Be Interested In

Air India Express crew returned late for breathalyser test

After completing post-arrival formalities, the crew went to their allotted hotel as one member was unwell. They later returned to the airport for the mandatory test, but by then 2 hours and 35 minutes had passed since landing.

“The crew on board the flight checked into their allotted hotel immediately as one of them had a health issue. The group later returned to the airport to take their breathalyser test. However, they took it only 2 hours and 35 minutes later,” a source said, as per reports.

Air India Express reports violation to DGCA

Under Directorate General of Civil Aviation regulations, crew operating international flights for Indian airlines must undergo a post-flight alcohol test within two hours of landing in India. Air India Express voluntarily reported the violation to the DGCA and removed the crew from duty.

“In line with the regulations spelt out by the DGCA, the airline immediately took them off duty and placed them under a three-month suspension,” the source said, reportedly. 

Air India Express crew cited multiple post-flight procedures

Another source said the crew had “forgotten” about the test amid the several procedures required after an international flight. These included logbook entries, reporting operational issues, and completing Customs and Immigration clearance.

The case has also raised questions about the effectiveness of post-flight breathalyser testing. A senior pilot said alcohol consumed before a long-haul flight may no longer be detectable by the time the aircraft lands.

Air India Express testing policy faces fresh questions

According to reports, Captain C S Randhawa, president of the Federation of Indian Pilots, said airlines were relying only on post-flight testing. “When AI was owned by the government, they used to carry out these tests for its crew before they boarded and after they completed their trip too,” he said.

Also Read: PM Modi’s Birthday: Bengal BJP Unveils Life-Size Wax Statue Of Prime Minister Made By Asansol Sculptor    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Did Air India Express Crew Delay Mandatory Alcohol Check By 2 Hours? 4 Pilots, 4 Cabin Crew Suspended For 3 Months
Tags: air india expresslatest newsviral news

RELATED News

PM Modi Turns 76: 76,000 Diyas, Saplings, Cows And Bike Rallies — How Different States Are Marking His Birthday

‘Never Met Her’, Allegations ‘Evidence-Free’: Aaditya Thackeray Denies Knowing Disha Salian After CBI FIR; What Investigation Says

‘Illegal and Invalid’: Why India Rejected Pakistan, China Boundary Commission

India’s New Business Transition Economy: What Happens After a Business Is Built?

GLOBOIL India 2026 To Bring Global Edible Oil Leaders to Mumbai for High-Powered Dialogue on Prices, Trade, Sustainability, Biofuels & The Future of Food

LATEST NEWS

Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 17-09-2026 LIVE: Karunya Plus KN-641 Thursday Lucky Draw Result Declared; 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List

Rise & Fall Season 2: First 4 Contestants Revealed As Virender Sehwag Takes Charge — Here’s Who Is Entering The Game

‘Sex Toys’ Or Personal Wellness Products? What Calcutta HC Will Decide On Customs Import Case

Patients, Caregivers, Mental Health Professionals And NGOs Get Representation In Punjab’s Strengthened Mental Health Authority

Wife Dragged 10 Feet By Bike In Front Of Husband, Dies; Accused Caught After 96 Hours

Why Did Air India Express Crew Delay Mandatory Alcohol Check By 2 Hours? 4 Pilots, 4 Cabin Crew Suspended For 3 Months

Why Did Sobhita Dhulipala Leave Home At 16? Actor’s Shocking Revelation About Growing Up In Telugu States

Bengaluru Man Attacks Estranged Wife With Machete, Throws Floor Cleaner at Her

Stones Allegedly Thrown at Mosque During Ganesh Immersion Procession in Karnataka’s Bhatkal; Tension Prevails in Area

Manchester United Suffer Historic Old Trafford Defeat as Brighton Advance to R4 of EFL Cup; To Face Man City Next | Check Full Draw

Why Did Air India Express Crew Delay Mandatory Alcohol Check By 2 Hours? 4 Pilots, 4 Cabin Crew Suspended For 3 Months

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Did Air India Express Crew Delay Mandatory Alcohol Check By 2 Hours? 4 Pilots, 4 Cabin Crew Suspended For 3 Months

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Did Air India Express Crew Delay Mandatory Alcohol Check By 2 Hours? 4 Pilots, 4 Cabin Crew Suspended For 3 Months
Why Did Air India Express Crew Delay Mandatory Alcohol Check By 2 Hours? 4 Pilots, 4 Cabin Crew Suspended For 3 Months
Why Did Air India Express Crew Delay Mandatory Alcohol Check By 2 Hours? 4 Pilots, 4 Cabin Crew Suspended For 3 Months
Why Did Air India Express Crew Delay Mandatory Alcohol Check By 2 Hours? 4 Pilots, 4 Cabin Crew Suspended For 3 Months
Why Did Air India Express Crew Delay Mandatory Alcohol Check By 2 Hours? 4 Pilots, 4 Cabin Crew Suspended For 3 Months

QUICK LINKS