Why Did Air India Express Crew Delay Mandatory Alcohol Check By 2 Hours? 4 Pilots, 4 Cabin Crew Suspended For 3 Months

Air India Express has suspended eight crew members, including four pilots and four cabin crew members, for three months after they failed to take a mandatory post-flight breathalyser test within the prescribed two-hour window after an international flight, sources familiar with the matter said. All eight later tested negative for alcohol.

As per reports, the incident took place on August 2 after Air India Express flight AX 192 from Dubai landed at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport in Amritsar at 9.50 am. The crew comprised two pilots-in-command, two co-pilots and four cabin crew members.

Air India Express crew returned late for breathalyser test

After completing post-arrival formalities, the crew went to their allotted hotel as one member was unwell. They later returned to the airport for the mandatory test, but by then 2 hours and 35 minutes had passed since landing.

“The crew on board the flight checked into their allotted hotel immediately as one of them had a health issue. The group later returned to the airport to take their breathalyser test. However, they took it only 2 hours and 35 minutes later,” a source said, as per reports.

Air India Express reports violation to DGCA

Under Directorate General of Civil Aviation regulations, crew operating international flights for Indian airlines must undergo a post-flight alcohol test within two hours of landing in India. Air India Express voluntarily reported the violation to the DGCA and removed the crew from duty.

“In line with the regulations spelt out by the DGCA, the airline immediately took them off duty and placed them under a three-month suspension,” the source said, reportedly.

Air India Express crew cited multiple post-flight procedures

Another source said the crew had “forgotten” about the test amid the several procedures required after an international flight. These included logbook entries, reporting operational issues, and completing Customs and Immigration clearance.

The case has also raised questions about the effectiveness of post-flight breathalyser testing. A senior pilot said alcohol consumed before a long-haul flight may no longer be detectable by the time the aircraft lands.

Air India Express testing policy faces fresh questions

According to reports, Captain C S Randhawa, president of the Federation of Indian Pilots, said airlines were relying only on post-flight testing. “When AI was owned by the government, they used to carry out these tests for its crew before they boarded and after they completed their trip too,” he said.

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