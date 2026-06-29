Why Did Akal Takht Summon Punjab’s Sikh MLAs Over The Anti-Sacrilege Law?

All 78 Sikh MLAs in Punjab, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, appeared before the Akal Takht on Monday after Sikh clergy objected to an anti-sacrilege law passed two months ago without consulting key Sikh religious bodies. By the end of the hearing, the legislators agreed to amend the Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, in line with Sikh sentiments after the Akal Takht gave the Punjab government one month to act on a formal list of objections. The move followed concerns that while the law sought stricter punishment for sacrilege, it also crossed into matters that the Sikh clergy believe should remain under the authority of religious institutions.

As per reports, the hearing was held at the Akal Takht, the highest temporal authority in Sikhism, located inside the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar. Headed by acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj along with the Panj Singh Sahiban, the body can summon any Sikh and issue binding religious directives. Those who refuse to comply can be declared ‘tankhaiya’, or guilty of religious transgression.

Why Akal Takht objected to the anti-sacrilege law despite supporting stricter punishment

Reports say that the dispute was not over the penalties introduced by the law. According to the Akal Takht, the legislation was drafted and passed without consulting the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) or the wider Sikh Panth, even though it deals with the Guru Granth Sahib. The Akal Takht secretariat’s in-charge Bagicha Singh said notices were sent to all Sikh MLAs and ministers through email and WhatsApp on June 17 and 18, while Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan received a separate communication on June 23.

One of Gargajj’s key objections was the replacement of the word “bir” with “saroop” for a copy of the Guru Granth Sahib. He told legislators that the Vidhan Sabha had no authority to decide Sikh terminology and that only the Akal Takht could rule on such matters.

How Akal Takht said the law interfered in Sikh religious affairs

According to reports, ahead of Monday’s proceedings, Gargajj accused the AAP government of coming between the Guru and the Sikh. He argued that provisions of the law place the Guru Granth Sahib, Sikh sentiments, the SGPC, Sikh Sangat, granthis, pathis, gurdwara committees and other sewadars within a legal framework similar to that used for “accused persons”, calling it direct government interference in Sikh affairs.

He also said that while laws could punish those accused of sacrilege, no law could be imposed on the Guru Granth Sahib or the Sikh Sangat. Another objection raised by the Akal Takht was the requirement to publish details of custodians of the sacred “birs” on the SGPC website, calling it “highly objectionable” because “anti-Sikh forces and mischievous elements may misuse it” by accessing devotees’ personal information.

What the Akal Takht law says and what happens next

As per reports, the Act, passed unanimously during a special Assembly session at Anandpur Sahib on April 13 and later approved by the Governor, provides life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5-20 lakh for sacrilege committed through criminal conspiracy to disturb peace or communal harmony. It also prescribes up to 20 years in jail and a Rs 2-10 lakh fine for sacrilege, and up to five years’ imprisonment with a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh for other offences.

The law also directs the SGPC to maintain a central register of every printed copy, or “saroop”, of the Guru Granth Sahib, including a unique identification number, printing and publication details, place of storage, and custodian information. Custodians must ensure safe custody, prevent damage or misuse, follow Sikh Rehat Maryada and immediately report any damage, disappearance or suspected sacrilege. The Akal Takht had first raised its objections on May 8, gave Speaker Sandhwan 15 days to amend the law, and formally sent its objections on May 11. After no changes were made, Gargajj said the government had ignored the Akal Takht and Sikh sentiments.

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