Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Why Did Anant Ambani Buy 250 Chickens At Double Price? | Watch

Why Did Anant Ambani Buy 250 Chickens At Double Price? | Watch

Anant Ambani, the younger son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, is currently undertaking a 140-kilometer padyatra (foot journey) from Jamnagar to Dwarka. On Tuesday, April 1, he marked the fifth day of his spiritual journey.

Why Did Anant Ambani Buy 250 Chickens At Double Price? | Watch

Anant Ambani is currently undertaking a 140-kilometer padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarka during which a heartwarming video of his went viral


Anant Ambani, the younger son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, is currently undertaking a 140-kilometer padyatra (foot journey) from Jamnagar to Dwarka. On Tuesday, April 1, he marked the fifth day of his spiritual journey. A video of this extraordinary walk has been circulating widely on social media, capturing a heartfelt moment where Anant Ambani rescued 250 chickens from being slaughtered.

Anant Ambani’s Act of Kindness: Buying 250 Chickens

During his journey, Anant came across a tempo carrying around 250 chickens, which were being transported to a slaughterhouse. Moved by the sight, he immediately instructed his staff to stop the vehicle. He then approached the owner and driver of the tempo and negotiated a deal, offering double the market price for the chickens. Upon securing their release, he ensured that they would be raised safely instead of being slaughtered.

A particularly touching moment from the viral video shows Anant walking along the road, holding one of the rescued chickens in his hands while chanting praises of Lord Dwarkadhish. This act of compassion has won the hearts of many, and social media users have praised his kindness and devotion.

Anant Ambani Shares His Thoughts on the Journey

Speaking about his spiritual journey, Anant Ambani shared his deep faith in Lord Dwarkadhish. He said, “I always remember Lord Dwarkadhish before starting any work. This padyatra is from our house in Jamnagar to Dwarka. It has been going on for the last five days, and we will reach Dwarka in the next two to four days.”

Emphasizing his devotion, he added, “My padyatra is continuing. May Lord Dwarkadhish bless us. I would like to tell the youth to have faith in Lord Dwarkadhish and remember him before doing any work. That work will definitely be completed without any obstacles. When God is present, there is nothing to worry about.”

Social Media Reactions to the Viral Video

The video of Anant Ambani’s padyatra and his compassionate act of saving the chickens has touched many hearts. People have praised his generosity, spirituality, and commitment to his faith. Many have also drawn inspiration from his belief in Lord Dwarkadhish and his message to the youth about having faith in God.

As Anant Ambani continues his sacred journey, his actions and words continue to resonate with people across the country. His devotion to Lord Dwarkadhish and his act of kindness serve as a reminder of the power of faith and compassion.

ALSO READ: 16 Naxalites Encountered In Chhattisgarh’s Sukma District

Filed under

Anant Ambani dwarka Jamnagar padyatra Reliance ndustries Chairman spiritual journey

A Pune-based makeup artis

Need A Sick Leave But Boss Wouldn’t Give? This Makeup Artist From Pune Gives A...
NASA astronaut Sunita Wil

‘Best Homecoming Ever’: Sunita Williams Gets The Warmest Welcome By Her Dogs; Video Goes Viral...
Anant Ambani is currently

Why Did Anant Ambani Buy 250 Chickens At Double Price? | Watch
Stock Market Today

Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Look Green In Opening Session, Unpredictability Ahead
A viral video that showed

Caught On Cam: How This Man’s Risky Stunt Costed The Life Of His Dog
newsx

Queen Of Tears’ Kim Soo Hyun’s Intagram Followers Increase After Press Conference; Agency Headed To...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Need A Sick Leave But Boss Wouldn’t Give? This Makeup Artist From Pune Gives A Hack In Viral Video | Watch

Need A Sick Leave But Boss Wouldn’t Give? This Makeup Artist From Pune Gives A...

‘Best Homecoming Ever’: Sunita Williams Gets The Warmest Welcome By Her Dogs; Video Goes Viral | Watch

‘Best Homecoming Ever’: Sunita Williams Gets The Warmest Welcome By Her Dogs; Video Goes Viral...

Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Look Green In Opening Session, Unpredictability Ahead

Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Look Green In Opening Session, Unpredictability Ahead

Caught On Cam: How This Man’s Risky Stunt Costed The Life Of His Dog

Caught On Cam: How This Man’s Risky Stunt Costed The Life Of His Dog

Queen Of Tears’ Kim Soo Hyun’s Intagram Followers Increase After Press Conference; Agency Headed To Financial Doom

Queen Of Tears’ Kim Soo Hyun’s Intagram Followers Increase After Press Conference; Agency Headed To...

Entertainment

Queen Of Tears’ Kim Soo Hyun’s Intagram Followers Increase After Press Conference; Agency Headed To Financial Doom

Queen Of Tears’ Kim Soo Hyun’s Intagram Followers Increase After Press Conference; Agency Headed To

‘No Squeezing When You Have A Baby’: Jennifer Lawrence and Husband Cooke Maroney Welcome Their Second Child

‘No Squeezing When You Have A Baby’: Jennifer Lawrence and Husband Cooke Maroney Welcome Their

From Kareena Kapoor Khan To Janhvi Kapoor: Watch Bollywood’s Divas Dazzle Vivienne Westwood’s Fashion Show

From Kareena Kapoor Khan To Janhvi Kapoor: Watch Bollywood’s Divas Dazzle Vivienne Westwood’s Fashion Show

‘It Is Not Right To Say Mohanlal Did Not Know About Movie’ Says Empuraan Producer Amid Controversy

‘It Is Not Right To Say Mohanlal Did Not Know About Movie’ Says Empuraan Producer

Why Kim Soo-hyun’s Net Worth And Brand Deals Are At Risk Following Allegations

Why Kim Soo-hyun’s Net Worth And Brand Deals Are At Risk Following Allegations

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture