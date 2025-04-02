Why Did Anant Ambani Buy 250 Chickens At Double Price? | Watch

Anant Ambani, the younger son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, is currently undertaking a 140-kilometer padyatra (foot journey) from Jamnagar to Dwarka. On Tuesday, April 1, he marked the fifth day of his spiritual journey.

Anant Ambani, the younger son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, is currently undertaking a 140-kilometer padyatra (foot journey) from Jamnagar to Dwarka. On Tuesday, April 1, he marked the fifth day of his spiritual journey. A video of this extraordinary walk has been circulating widely on social media, capturing a heartfelt moment where Anant Ambani rescued 250 chickens from being slaughtered.

Anant Ambani’s Act of Kindness: Buying 250 Chickens

During his journey, Anant came across a tempo carrying around 250 chickens, which were being transported to a slaughterhouse. Moved by the sight, he immediately instructed his staff to stop the vehicle. He then approached the owner and driver of the tempo and negotiated a deal, offering double the market price for the chickens. Upon securing their release, he ensured that they would be raised safely instead of being slaughtered.

This video of Anant Ambani will win your heart. While going from Jamnagar to Dwarka, Anant saw chickens inside a tempo which were being taken for slaughter. Anant Ambani told his people to give their money to the owner, and now we will raise them.❤️🚩❤️ pic.twitter.com/iwkA7bY1CI — Baba Banaras™ (@RealBababanaras) April 1, 2025

A particularly touching moment from the viral video shows Anant walking along the road, holding one of the rescued chickens in his hands while chanting praises of Lord Dwarkadhish. This act of compassion has won the hearts of many, and social media users have praised his kindness and devotion.

Anant Ambani Shares His Thoughts on the Journey

Speaking about his spiritual journey, Anant Ambani shared his deep faith in Lord Dwarkadhish. He said, “I always remember Lord Dwarkadhish before starting any work. This padyatra is from our house in Jamnagar to Dwarka. It has been going on for the last five days, and we will reach Dwarka in the next two to four days.”

Emphasizing his devotion, he added, “My padyatra is continuing. May Lord Dwarkadhish bless us. I would like to tell the youth to have faith in Lord Dwarkadhish and remember him before doing any work. That work will definitely be completed without any obstacles. When God is present, there is nothing to worry about.”

Social Media Reactions to the Viral Video

The video of Anant Ambani’s padyatra and his compassionate act of saving the chickens has touched many hearts. People have praised his generosity, spirituality, and commitment to his faith. Many have also drawn inspiration from his belief in Lord Dwarkadhish and his message to the youth about having faith in God.

As Anant Ambani continues his sacred journey, his actions and words continue to resonate with people across the country. His devotion to Lord Dwarkadhish and his act of kindness serve as a reminder of the power of faith and compassion.