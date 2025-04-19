Why Did CM Revanth Reddy Ask Japan’s JICA For Aid?

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who’s currently touring Japan, made a strong pitch to the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for funding some of the state’s major development projects — including the next phase of the Hyderabad Metro Rail and the rejuvenation of the Musi River.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who’s currently touring Japan, made a strong pitch to the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for funding some of the state’s major development projects — including the next phase of the Hyderabad Metro Rail and the rejuvenation of the Musi River.

Meeting with top officials of JICA in Tokyo on Thursday, the Chief Minister shared his vision of transforming Hyderabad into a world-class city. He highlighted projects like new radial roads connecting the city’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) to the proposed Regional Ring Road (RRR), and asked for financial help to make them a reality.

State Seeks Over ₹11,000 Crore Loan for Metro Phase 2

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, Revanth Reddy led a delegation that met JICA’s Senior Vice President Shohei Hara and other senior executives. During the talks, the Chief Minister explained the plans for Phase 2 of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project, which comes with a price tag of ₹24,269 crore.

This metro expansion is a joint project of the Telangana and Central governments. The state is hoping JICA will fund nearly half of it — about ₹11,693 crore — through a loan. Revanth Reddy also assured them that all guidelines for foreign funding set by the Indian government are being followed.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Musi River Project and Radial Roads Also on the Wishlist

Besides the Metro, the Chief Minister also pushed for JICA support on the Musi River rejuvenation project and the development of new radial roads. These projects, he said, are crucial to Hyderabad’s growth and infrastructure.

He told JICA that Hyderabad has the potential to be as modern and vibrant as global cities like New York or Tokyo, and these projects would be a big step in that direction.

JICA’s Shohei Hara welcomed the proposals and encouraged the Telangana team to work closely with the Central government to move the funding process forward.

Japanese Giant Marubeni to Build Industrial Park Near Hyderabad

The Telangana delegation also had a key meeting with senior executives from Marubeni Corporation — one of Japan’s biggest industrial groups. The outcome? A major investment deal.

Marubeni has agreed to set up a next-gen industrial park in Telangana’s upcoming “Future City” near Hyderabad. A Letter of Intent (LoI) was signed to kick things off.

The first phase will see an investment of ₹1,000 crore, with plans to develop the park across 600 acres. It will be mainly for Japanese and global companies looking to set up factories and facilities in India.

Park to Focus on High-Tech Sectors, Create Thousands of Jobs

The industrial park will focus on cutting-edge sectors like electronics, aerospace, green pharmaceuticals, defence, and precision engineering.

The Chief Minister said the project is expected to attract investments of over ₹5,000 crore and create around 30,000 jobs — both directly and indirectly. “This will boost local employment and strengthen the state’s skill ecosystem,” he said.

Telangana Team Visits Sony, Discusses Animation and Film City Plans

The Chief Minister and his team also visited the headquarters of Sony Corporation in Tokyo. The Sony team gave them a tour of their latest products and tech developments, including insights into the animation platform Crunchyroll — a subsidiary of Sony.

During the visit, Revanth Reddy spoke about Hyderabad’s strong presence in animation, VFX, and gaming, and how these industries are thriving in the city. He also laid out his idea for setting up a world-class film city in Telangana — one that can handle everything from shooting to post-production.

Must Read: Supreme Court Gives Strong Warning To Telangana Government, Pererserve Greenland Or Go To Jail