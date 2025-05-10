Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Why Did India Abstain From Voting For IMF’s $1 Billion Loan Aid To Pakistan? Here’s The Real Reason

Why Did India Abstain From Voting For IMF’s $1 Billion Loan Aid To Pakistan? Here’s The Real Reason

New Delhi also criticized the ongoing influence of the Pakistani military in the country’s economic decisions. Indian authorities argued that this undermines civilian oversight, transparency, and the integrity of reform efforts.

Why Did India Abstain From Voting For IMF’s $1 Billion Loan Aid To Pakistan? Here’s The Real Reason

India has strongly opposed the funding, arguing against providing support to a country that continues to sponsor cross-border terrorism


The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has concluded the initial review of Pakistan’s economic reform agenda under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), unlocking a financial disbursement of approximately USD 1 billion.

In a post on social media platform X, the IMF announced: “IMF Board approved the first review of Pakistan’s economic reform program under the EFF, enabling a disbursement of ~ $1 billion, reflecting strong program implementation which has contributed to continuing economic recovery.”

India Opposes IMF Loan Over Pakistan’s Role in Cross-Border Terrorism

India has voiced strong objections to the IMF’s decision to continue funding Pakistan, arguing that offering financial aid to a nation allegedly supporting cross-border terrorism sets a dangerous precedent and undermines the credibility of international financial bodies.

Officials from the Indian government stated that this stance was communicated during the IMF’s assessment of the $1 billion EFF loan and the potential approval of a new USD 1.3 billion Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) for Pakistan.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Why Did India Abstain from the Vote?

Sources clarified that India did not vote against the disbursement because IMF procedures do not allow formal “no” votes. Instead, countries can only express dissent by abstaining. India, therefore, abstained from the vote to register its opposition within the bounds of IMF protocols.

India also used the opportunity to formally raise concerns over the effectiveness of repeated IMF interventions in Pakistan. Officials pointed out that Pakistan has been under IMF support for 28 of the last 35 years, including four separate programs in just the past five years, with limited evidence of lasting reforms.

New Delhi also criticized the ongoing influence of the Pakistani military in the country’s economic decisions. Indian authorities argued that this undermines civilian oversight, transparency, and the integrity of reform efforts.

A UN report from 2021 was referenced, describing military-owned businesses as the largest commercial conglomerates in Pakistan. India further highlighted the military’s control of the Special Investment Facilitation Council, raising red flags about the misuse of international financial aid.

Concerns Over Misuse of Funds for Terror Activities

In its official remarks, India accused Pakistan of potentially diverting IMF funds to support “state-sponsored cross-border terrorism.” It stressed the importance of enforcing stricter oversight mechanisms to prevent misuse of loans for non-economic or militaristic purposes.

India noted that several other IMF member nations echoed these concerns, though the institution’s responses were restricted due to procedural limitations. According to Indian authorities, this reveals a serious flaw in how moral and ethical considerations are handled within global financial decision-making frameworks.

Understanding IMF Voting Rules

The IMF Executive Board comprises 25 Directors, each representing either a single country or a coalition of nations. Voting power is weighted based on the economic strength of each member, meaning larger economies like the U.S. have greater influence.

Unlike the United Nations, the IMF does not permit formal “no” votes. Decisions are usually made through consensus. If a vote is required, Directors can either vote in favor or abstain, as was the case with India during the latest session.

ALSO READ: Pak Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Gets Mocked For Bizarre Excuse On Why They Did Not Intercept Indian Drones

Filed under

IMF loan India IMF Pakistan Latest world news Pakistan IMF

newsx

US Secretary Of State Speaks To Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, Urges De-Escalation
newsx

Unidentified Debris Recovered In Srinagar, Authorities Confirm No Casualties
newsx

G7 Foreign Ministers Issues Advisory On India And Pakistan
newsx

Pakistan’s Ex-Army Officer Makes Scary Claim: ’16 Lakh Indian Soldiers vs 6 Lakh Pakistani Soldiers,...
newsx

Multiple Drone From Pakistan Spotted Near Amritsar Early Morning, Indian Defence Neutralises The Threat
India Bans BBC Urdu

India Blocks Access to BBC Urdu on X Amid Rising Tensions With Pakistan Over Misinformation...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

US Secretary Of State Speaks To Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, Urges De-Escalation

US Secretary Of State Speaks To Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, Urges De-Escalation

Unidentified Debris Recovered In Srinagar, Authorities Confirm No Casualties

Unidentified Debris Recovered In Srinagar, Authorities Confirm No Casualties

G7 Foreign Ministers Issues Advisory On India And Pakistan

G7 Foreign Ministers Issues Advisory On India And Pakistan

Pakistan’s Ex-Army Officer Makes Scary Claim: ’16 Lakh Indian Soldiers vs 6 Lakh Pakistani Soldiers, We Can’t Win’

Pakistan’s Ex-Army Officer Makes Scary Claim: ’16 Lakh Indian Soldiers vs 6 Lakh Pakistani Soldiers,...

Multiple Drone From Pakistan Spotted Near Amritsar Early Morning, Indian Defence Neutralises The Threat

Multiple Drone From Pakistan Spotted Near Amritsar Early Morning, Indian Defence Neutralises The Threat

Entertainment

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

How Much Is Kangana Ranaut Charging For Her Hollywood Debut With Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter?

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was Shameful’

Fawad Khan Calls Operation Sindoor ‘Shameful’, Rupali Ganguly Hits Back: ‘You Working in India Was

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father Called Him One Last Time

My Utmost Respect To Armed Forces, Says Samay Raina As He Reveals How His Father

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media