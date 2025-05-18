Home
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Why Did ISRO’s PSLV-C61 Mission Fail To Deploy EOS-09 Satellite As Planned? Here’s What Happened

Isro's PSLV-C61


The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) experienced an unexpected setback on Sunday when its PSLV-C61 mission failed to place the EOS-09 satellite into its targeted orbit.

The launch took place at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, marking the 63rd mission in the PSLV series and the 27th to use its XL configuration.

Critical Issue Detected During Third Stage of Flight

Although the launch began successfully, the mission encountered a crucial failure during the rocket’s third stage, a solid propulsion system designed to carry the satellite closer to its intended sun-synchronous polar orbit.

ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan confirmed the anomaly during a live broadcast, stating that while the rocket’s initial stages performed nominally, the third stage experienced an abnormal drop in chamber pressure, which ultimately derailed the mission’s objective.

“Today we attempted the 101st launch from Sriharikota with the PSLV-C61 carrying EOS-09. The first two stages functioned as expected. However, during the third stage, we observed an issue in motor pressure, which prevented the mission from succeeding,” said Narayanan. He also added that the space agency is currently analyzing flight performance data and will provide a detailed report soon.

Previous PSLV Setbacks: A Rare Occurrence

ISRO’s PSLV has earned a reputation for being a highly reliable launch vehicle, with only a few failures since its introduction in 1993. Historical failures have often been attributed to stage separation problems or propulsion errors. The inaugural PSLV launch in 1993, for instance, failed due to a programming flaw and retro-rocket malfunction. Another failure in 2017 resulted from the payload fairing not separating, which left the satellite trapped inside the rocket.

In the case of PSLV-C61, potential causes range from propulsion defects and stage separation glitches to control system failures. ISRO has announced the formation of a Failure Analysis Committee to investigate the telemetry and flight data in detail and identify the root cause of the malfunction.

Despite the recent failure, ISRO’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle continues to be one of the most dependable launch vehicles globally, boasting a long list of successful missions. The agency is expected to implement necessary corrections based on the upcoming investigation to ensure mission success in the future.

Filed under

ISRO news Latest India News

