Why Did Kangana Ranaut Delete The Tweet Where She Called PM Modi ‘Sab Alpha Male Ka Baap’?

BJP Member of Parliament Kangana Ranaut revealed on Thursday that she removed a controversial social media post involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former US President Donald Trump following a request from BJP national president JP Nadda.

Kangana Issues Statement After Deleting Post

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), Kangana said, “Respected national president JP Nadda ji called me and asked to remove the tweet I had shared about Trump advising Apple CEO Tim Cook against manufacturing in India. I regret posting such a personal opinion and have taken it down from Instagram as well, as instructed.”

Respected national president Shri @JPNadda ji called and asked me to delete the tweet I had posted regarding Trump asking Apple CEO Tim Cook not to manufacture in India.

Controversial Post Targeted Trump’s Remarks on India

The post in question had questioned Donald Trump’s motives for discouraging Apple from setting up manufacturing operations in India.

Reacting to Trump’s statement, Kangana had suggested possible “personal jealousy or diplomatic insecurity,” and drew a comparison between Trump and Prime Minister Modi. She described Modi as “sab alpha male ka baap,” implying superiority over Trump.

This isn’t the first time JP Nadda has had to address Kangana’s public comments.

In August 2023, he reportedly summoned her to his residence and instructed her to avoid making statements on behalf of the party. That incident followed her controversial remarks linking Indian farmers’ protests to unrest in Bangladesh.