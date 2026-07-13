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Home > India News > Why Did Kolkata Airport Halt Prayers at a 136-Year-Old Mosque? BCAS Cites Security Concerns

Why Did Kolkata Airport Halt Prayers at a 136-Year-Old Mosque? BCAS Cites Security Concerns

A 136-year-old mosque inside Kolkata airport’s operational area has been inaccessible to devotees after BCAS raised security concerns over entry procedures. Authorities are reviewing whether access rules need to be changed.

Mosque (Photo: Representative)
Mosque (Photo: Representative)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-07-13 11:51 IST

A 136-year-old mosque within the operational limits of Kolkata’s airport has become the focus of a growing dispute after authorities suspended entry access for devotees indefinitely, citing aviation security concerns.

The entry restriction to the Gouripur Jame Masjid, also known as the Bankra mosque, has raised questions over how a historic place of worship came to exist inside a modern airport zone and why authorities are reconsidering the decades-old arrangements that have allowed people to continue their prayers.

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As per The Times of India, the restriction was put in place after concerns were raised by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) over the practice of allowing devotees to enter the airport premises only after they show Aadhaar cards.

Kolkata Airport Halts Prayers: Rain Repairs Ended, Mosque Access Did Not Resume

Initially, the entry suspension appeared to be temporary. Authorities had said the road to the mosque was damaged by heavy rain and would be closed for two days, with devotees expecting prayers to resume from Monday when repair work was completed.

However, when the repair work was completed, airport officials reportedly told devotees that access could not be immediately restored.

“It was not about road connectivity, it was about security clearance,” a senior Kolkata airport official told TOI. The airport was waiting for further instructions on whether a new entry system would be introduced or whether access to the public would remain restricted.

Devotees Question Indefinite Restrictions

It was reported that around 70 worshippers were being allowed to offer namaz daily in scheduled time slots till Friday. Devotees were required to show their Aadhaar cards to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at the airport’s Gate 8, the entry gate to reach the mosque.

On Sunday, CISF officials told the devotees who reached the gate that they had not received any fresh instructions from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to reopen the entry.

Security Concerns Bring Old Airport-Mosque Issue Back into Focus

The most recent closure has revived an old argument over the mosque’s location. The structure was once in an open area, but now is surrounded by airport infrastructure due to expansion projects.

The mosque is situated some 150 metres into the airport perimeter and about 165 metres north of the secondary runway. Aviation rules usually allow a larger safety buffer between structures and runways.

Airport officials had previously said the mosque had forced the touchdown point of the secondary runway to be moved 88 metres, affecting runway operations.

Officials say the remaining runway length will accommodate aircraft such as the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 but will restrict operations involving larger wide-body aircraft, including the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and Airbus A330.

Relocation Debate Continues Over Decades-Old Structure

The mosque is on the land of the Airports Authority of India, and there have been discussions about its relocation for years. The issue has been raised repeatedly, and earlier attempts to shift the mosque were said to have faced opposition from successive state governments led by Jyoti Basu, Buddhadeb Bhattacharya and Mamata Banerjee.

BJP MLA Sourav Sikdar has alleged that the mosque has affected plans to extend the secondary runway and said that the authorities have offered alternative locations to the mosque committee.

Union minister Sukanta Majumdar also criticised earlier governments, alleging that political considerations stood in the way of a resolution. He asked why relocation is still being debated when an alternative site is available.

Community Leaders Seek Clarity from Airport Authorities

Siddiqullah Chowdhury, former West Bengal minister and state president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind and also associated with the mosque’s management, has written to the director of Kolkata airport seeking details on when devotees will be allowed to resume prayers.

Community representatives are also being asked to speak about what they plan to do next, as the future access to the mosque remains uncertain.

The question now is whether the closure is a temporary security measure or a permanent change in the airport’s handling of access to the historic place of worship. For now, the Bankra mosque remains in a delicate balance between aviation safety and religious access to a century-old landmark.

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Why Did Kolkata Airport Halt Prayers at a 136-Year-Old Mosque? BCAS Cites Security Concerns
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Why Did Kolkata Airport Halt Prayers at a 136-Year-Old Mosque? BCAS Cites Security Concerns

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Why Did Kolkata Airport Halt Prayers at a 136-Year-Old Mosque? BCAS Cites Security Concerns
Why Did Kolkata Airport Halt Prayers at a 136-Year-Old Mosque? BCAS Cites Security Concerns
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