Why Did Madhya Pradesh HC Ask State Police To File FIR Against BJP Leader Kunwar VIjay Shah?

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday ordered the state police to immediately file a First Information Report (FIR) against BJP leader and state minister Kunwar Vijay Shah for his derogatory remarks targeting Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, one of the Indian Army officers who publicly briefed the media on the recent Operation Sindoor.

Taking a firm stand, the court directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to ensure that the FIR is registered by the end of the day. The court also warned that failure to do so would lead to legal consequences under the Contempt of Courts Act.

Court Acts Swiftly, Emphasizes Urgency

Justice Atul Sreedharan, who passed the order, made it clear that the matter was too serious to be delayed. When the Advocate General requested more time to respond, the judge replied, “I may not be alive tomorrow,” showing how important and urgent he considered the issue.

The court also addressed the defence put forth by the minister’s legal team, which argued that the court’s action was based only on newspaper reports. In response, the court said that video footage and links showing the actual remarks would now be added to the official record, reinforcing the need for immediate legal action.

Remarks That Sparked a Firestorm

The controversy erupted after Vijay Shah made a controversial statement during a public event in Indore on Monday. In a comment that was widely seen as a reference to Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, he said, “Those who widowed our daughters, we sent a sister of their own to teach them a lesson.”

The remark came just days after Colonel Qureshi, along with Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, addressed multiple press briefings about Operation Sindoor—an Indian military operation targeting terror infrastructure.

The remark received instant backlash, especially given Colonel Qureshi’s role as a senior officer and her status as one of the first Muslim women to lead such a public Army briefing.

Court Cites Hate Speech Law

In its observations, the Madhya Pradesh High Court stated that Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) could apply in this case. This section deals with actions or speeches that promote enmity between different groups based on religion and can be used to penalize hate speech.

Justice Sreedharan said there was enough initial evidence—or prima facie grounds—for a case under this section to proceed.

Political Storm Follows

Shah’s remarks triggered a political uproar across Madhya Pradesh and beyond. The Congress party condemned the comments in strong words. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge called them “shameful and vulgar.” Several other opposition leaders also demanded Shah’s immediate resignation and arrest.

Even within Shah’s own party, there was visible discomfort. After facing mounting criticism, the minister issued an apology on Tuesday, saying he regretted his choice of words.

About Colonel Sofiya Qureshi

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi is a senior officer in the Indian Army and was one of the two women—along with Wing Commander Vyomika Singh—who briefed the media during the crucial Operation Sindoor. The operation was launched by Indian forces in response to a terror attack and targeted terror camps believed to be operating in Pakistan.

Colonel Qureshi has been widely appreciated for her composure, clarity, and confidence during the press briefings. Her presence marked a historic moment, as she became one of the few women in uniform to represent the armed forces in such a high-stakes military communication effort.