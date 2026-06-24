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Home > India News > Why Did Mahua Moitra Praise Suvendu Adhikari? Her Remarks Spark Fresh Buzz Amid TMC Rift Speculation

Why Did Mahua Moitra Praise Suvendu Adhikari? Her Remarks Spark Fresh Buzz Amid TMC Rift Speculation

Mahua Moitra's remarks praising West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari have sparked fresh political speculation amid ongoing tensions within the TMC. While Moitra described their relationship as personal and emotional, her comments have generated debate over evolving political equations in West Bengal politics.

Why Did Mahua Moitra Praise Suvendu Adhikari? Her Remarks Spark Fresh Buzz Amid TMC Rift Speculation (Via Canva)
Why Did Mahua Moitra Praise Suvendu Adhikari? Her Remarks Spark Fresh Buzz Amid TMC Rift Speculation (Via Canva)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Wed 2026-06-24 17:57 IST

A recent statement by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has triggered fresh political chatter in West Bengal, with her remarks about Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari drawing attention amid the ongoing turmoil within the party. Known for her sharp attacks on political rivals, Moitra surprised many by speaking positively about Adhikari and recalling the support he extended to her during a difficult phase in her life. The comments have sparked speculation in political circles, especially at a time when the TMC continues to grapple with internal divisions and factional tensions.

Mahua Moitra Recalls Personal Bond With Suvendu

During a recent interaction, Moitra said she shared an emotional connection with Suvendu Adhikari and described their relationship as a good one despite being on opposite sides of the political spectrum today. She reportedly recalled a difficult period when she was emotionally distressed and said Adhikari had stood by her during that time.

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Her remarks quickly became a talking point because the two leaders now represent rival political camps in West Bengal. Adhikari, once a prominent TMC leader, left the party and eventually became one of its strongest opponents.

Comments Come Amid TMC’s Internal Crisis

The timing of Moitra’s remarks has added to their political significance. The TMC has been witnessing internal tensions and public disagreements among leaders in recent weeks, leading to intense speculation about the party’s future direction. Reports of rival factions staking claim to the party’s legacy have further intensified the political atmosphere in the state.

Against this backdrop, Moitra’s praise for Adhikari has been interpreted in different ways. While some see it as a personal acknowledgment of past support, others believe it reflects the changing equations within Bengal politics.

Moitra Continues To Back TMC Leadership

Despite the buzz, Moitra has repeatedly maintained that her political loyalty remains with the Trinamool Congress leadership. In recent interviews, she defended the party’s leadership and strongly rejected suggestions that she was distancing herself from the organisation. She has also continued to criticize rebel leaders who left the party after electoral setbacks.

Political observers note that her latest remarks appear to be more personal than political, but given the current circumstances in West Bengal, even personal comments from senior leaders are being closely scrutinised.

ALSO READ: Who Was Nandani Bosmia? Ex-AAP Candidate Found Hanging; Family Alleges Murder By Live-In Partner

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Why Did Mahua Moitra Praise Suvendu Adhikari? Her Remarks Spark Fresh Buzz Amid TMC Rift Speculation
Tags: Bengal political newsmahua moitraMahua Moitra statementsuvendu adhikariTMC crisisTMC split speculationtrinamool-congressWest Bengal politics

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Why Did Mahua Moitra Praise Suvendu Adhikari? Her Remarks Spark Fresh Buzz Amid TMC Rift Speculation

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Why Did Mahua Moitra Praise Suvendu Adhikari? Her Remarks Spark Fresh Buzz Amid TMC Rift Speculation

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Why Did Mahua Moitra Praise Suvendu Adhikari? Her Remarks Spark Fresh Buzz Amid TMC Rift Speculation
Why Did Mahua Moitra Praise Suvendu Adhikari? Her Remarks Spark Fresh Buzz Amid TMC Rift Speculation
Why Did Mahua Moitra Praise Suvendu Adhikari? Her Remarks Spark Fresh Buzz Amid TMC Rift Speculation
Why Did Mahua Moitra Praise Suvendu Adhikari? Her Remarks Spark Fresh Buzz Amid TMC Rift Speculation

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