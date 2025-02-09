Why Did Manipur CM Biren Singh Resign Now? Political Crisis, No-Confidence Motion, And Ethnic Violence Explained

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh tendered his resignation on Sunday amid growing political instability, just before the upcoming assembly session where a no-confidence motion was set to be introduced against his government. His exit comes at a time when the state is grappling with nearly two years of ethnic violence, which has resulted in over 250 deaths.

The sudden move follows heightened pressure from the opposition, with Congress accusing Singh of failing to handle the ongoing crisis. It also marks a significant shift in Manipur’s political landscape, as the BJP-led government faces increasing setbacks with the withdrawal of key allies.

What Led to Singh’s Resignation?

One of the primary reasons behind the resignation is the looming no-confidence motion that the Congress party was set to introduce in the upcoming assembly session. Manipur Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh had earlier accused CM Biren Singh of intimidating MLAs by allegedly warning that if the motion was moved, the members “would not be able to live after being chased by the public.”

The Congress has been highly critical of the BJP-led administration, arguing that nearly two years have passed since the ethnic conflict erupted, yet the government has failed to restore order. The opposition blames the chief minister for allowing violence to persist and for neglecting his responsibilities toward ensuring peace in the state.

Earlier last week, Singh, along with several of his ministers, met top BJP leaders in Delhi. However, in a later clarification, he stated that they were in Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh, a significant Hindu religious gathering. On Thursday, Singh took to social media, saying,

“May this sacred gathering strengthen our collective spirit and guide us toward a brighter future. I pray for peace, prosperity, and the well-being of our great nation and the beloved people of Manipur.”

Despite these public statements, political analysts believe that Singh’s departure was inevitable given the mounting pressure within his party and the rising political challenges in the state.

BJP’s Shrinking Majority and Ally Withdrawals

While the BJP-led alliance initially held a strong position in Manipur’s 60-member assembly with 43 seats, its grip on power has weakened significantly due to the defection of key allies.

November 2023: Meghalaya CM Conrad K. Sangma’s National People’s Party (NPP) withdrew support from the BJP-led government in Manipur, directly blaming Biren Singh for the failure to control the worsening ethnic violence. Sangma, in a letter to BJP national president J.P. Nadda, stated,

“The National People’s Party would like to convey its deep concern over the prevailing law and order situation in Manipur. In the last few days, we saw the situation further deteriorate, where many more innocent lives were lost. People in the state are going through immense suffering.”

January 2024: NDA ally Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] also withdrew support from the BJP-led government in Manipur. Following this, the party took disciplinary action and sacked its Manipur unit president, Kshetrimayum Biren Singh, for insubordination.

Currently, the BJP holds 37 seats in the assembly, with support from the Naga People’s Front (5) and one JD(U) legislator. The opposition, consisting of the Congress (5), NPP (6), independents (3), and the Kuki People’s Alliance (2), has been steadily gaining strength. The KPA had already withdrawn its support from the BJP-led government in August 2023.

What’s Next for Manipur?

Singh’s resignation adds another layer of uncertainty to Manipur’s political crisis. With the BJP’s shrinking majority and continued ethnic strife, the state’s political landscape remains volatile. The upcoming assembly session will now be crucial in determining the future leadership of Manipur and whether the opposition can capitalize on the BJP’s weakening position.

