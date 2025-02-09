Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, February 9, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Why Did Manipur CM Biren Singh Resign Now? Political Crisis, No-Confidence Motion, And Ethnic Violence Explained

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has resigned just ahead of an impending no-confidence motion, marking a turning point in the state’s political crisis.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Why Did Manipur CM Biren Singh Resign Now? Political Crisis, No-Confidence Motion, And Ethnic Violence Explained


Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh tendered his resignation on Sunday amid growing political instability, just before the upcoming assembly session where a no-confidence motion was set to be introduced against his government. His exit comes at a time when the state is grappling with nearly two years of ethnic violence, which has resulted in over 250 deaths.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The sudden move follows heightened pressure from the opposition, with Congress accusing Singh of failing to handle the ongoing crisis. It also marks a significant shift in Manipur’s political landscape, as the BJP-led government faces increasing setbacks with the withdrawal of key allies.

What Led to Singh’s Resignation?

One of the primary reasons behind the resignation is the looming no-confidence motion that the Congress party was set to introduce in the upcoming assembly session. Manipur Congress leader Okram Ibobi Singh had earlier accused CM Biren Singh of intimidating MLAs by allegedly warning that if the motion was moved, the members “would not be able to live after being chased by the public.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Congress has been highly critical of the BJP-led administration, arguing that nearly two years have passed since the ethnic conflict erupted, yet the government has failed to restore order. The opposition blames the chief minister for allowing violence to persist and for neglecting his responsibilities toward ensuring peace in the state.

Earlier last week, Singh, along with several of his ministers, met top BJP leaders in Delhi. However, in a later clarification, he stated that they were in Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh, a significant Hindu religious gathering. On Thursday, Singh took to social media, saying,

“May this sacred gathering strengthen our collective spirit and guide us toward a brighter future. I pray for peace, prosperity, and the well-being of our great nation and the beloved people of Manipur.”

Despite these public statements, political analysts believe that Singh’s departure was inevitable given the mounting pressure within his party and the rising political challenges in the state.

BJP’s Shrinking Majority and Ally Withdrawals

While the BJP-led alliance initially held a strong position in Manipur’s 60-member assembly with 43 seats, its grip on power has weakened significantly due to the defection of key allies.

  • November 2023: Meghalaya CM Conrad K. Sangma’s National People’s Party (NPP) withdrew support from the BJP-led government in Manipur, directly blaming Biren Singh for the failure to control the worsening ethnic violence. Sangma, in a letter to BJP national president J.P. Nadda, stated,

    “The National People’s Party would like to convey its deep concern over the prevailing law and order situation in Manipur. In the last few days, we saw the situation further deteriorate, where many more innocent lives were lost. People in the state are going through immense suffering.”

  • January 2024: NDA ally Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] also withdrew support from the BJP-led government in Manipur. Following this, the party took disciplinary action and sacked its Manipur unit president, Kshetrimayum Biren Singh, for insubordination.

Currently, the BJP holds 37 seats in the assembly, with support from the Naga People’s Front (5) and one JD(U) legislator. The opposition, consisting of the Congress (5), NPP (6), independents (3), and the Kuki People’s Alliance (2), has been steadily gaining strength. The KPA had already withdrawn its support from the BJP-led government in August 2023.

What’s Next for Manipur?

Singh’s resignation adds another layer of uncertainty to Manipur’s political crisis. With the BJP’s shrinking majority and continued ethnic strife, the state’s political landscape remains volatile. The upcoming assembly session will now be crucial in determining the future leadership of Manipur and whether the opposition can capitalize on the BJP’s weakening position.

ALSO READ: Who Is N Biren Singh? Manipur CM Resigns Amid Unrest–His Career And Education| Explained

Filed under

MANIPUR Manipur CM resign N. Biren Singh resigns

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Watch | Massive Forest Fire Broke Out In Bonibagh Cherwan, Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal District

Watch | Massive Forest Fire Broke Out In Bonibagh Cherwan, Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal District

Allu Arjun Expresses Gratitude To Hindi Filmmaker For Avoiding Box Office Clash With Pushpa 2, Who Is That?

Allu Arjun Expresses Gratitude To Hindi Filmmaker For Avoiding Box Office Clash With Pushpa 2,...

Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP As Manipur CM N Biren Singh Resigns

Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP As Manipur CM N Biren Singh Resigns

Monkey Causes Sri Lanka’s Nationwide Blackout, Leaving Millions Without Power

Monkey Causes Sri Lanka’s Nationwide Blackout, Leaving Millions Without Power

Rohit Sharma Silences Critics With Blazing Century In Cuttack ODI Against England

Rohit Sharma Silences Critics With Blazing Century In Cuttack ODI Against England

Entertainment

Allu Arjun Expresses Gratitude To Hindi Filmmaker For Avoiding Box Office Clash With Pushpa 2, Who Is That?

Allu Arjun Expresses Gratitude To Hindi Filmmaker For Avoiding Box Office Clash With Pushpa 2,

Priyanka Chopra’s Brother Siddharth Chopra Weds Actress Neelam Upadhyaya In A Lavish Mumbai Ceremony

Priyanka Chopra’s Brother Siddharth Chopra Weds Actress Neelam Upadhyaya In A Lavish Mumbai Ceremony

Fans Irked As Bengaluru Police Stop Ed Sheeran From Performing An Impromptu Street Gig

Fans Irked As Bengaluru Police Stop Ed Sheeran From Performing An Impromptu Street Gig

Bengaluru Police Stop Ed Sheeran’s Sidewalk Performance Despite Prior Permission| Watch

Bengaluru Police Stop Ed Sheeran’s Sidewalk Performance Despite Prior Permission| Watch

Did USAID Issue A Grant Of $750,000 To The Brother-in-Law Of Sonam Kapoor To Alleviate Loneliness Among Migrant Workers

Did USAID Issue A Grant Of $750,000 To The Brother-in-Law Of Sonam Kapoor To Alleviate

Lifestyle

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox