Why Did Manmohan Singh Tell SY Quraishi ‘I Will Commit…’? Former CEC Reveals 2012 Conversation

Former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi says he’s still shaken by a surprising, emotional chat he had with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh back in 2012. In the book he is set to bring out soon, Quraishi mentions that Singh told him, “I will commit suicide,” after hearing about Quraishi’s own concerns. The concerns were linked to comments made by a few Union ministers, remarks that, Quraishi felt, were aimed against the Election Commission.

2012 UP Election Row That Led to Quraishi-Manmohan Singh Meeting

Quraishi said the whole incident happened in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election campaign, back in January 2012, and at that time he recalled how then Union Law Minister Salman Khurshid showed up at a public rally. Khurshid announced, in front of everyone that the quota for Muslims in government jobs would be lifted from 4.5% to 9% if his party came to power.

“The BJP promptly complained of a Model Code violation, which stipulated that no new scheme could be announced after the election process is set in motion and MCC, Model Code of Conduct, kicked in,” Quraishi recalls in his book that will hit the stands soon.

As per Quraishi, the Election Commission actually held hearings for four days, and during that stretch. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared for the Congress side, while the late Arun Jaitley showed up for the BJP. The core concern, he said, was not small at all— it was basically whether Khurshid’s statement was only an election promise, or if it was meant to steer voters.

After the hearings, the Election Commission censured Khurshid, and Quraishi claimed this was the most severe step possible under the Model Code of Conduct.

“Criticism never bothers me; innuendo that chips away at institutional credibility does. This loose talk was not acceptable,” Quraishi writes in the book.

Not long after that, around the same period, Quraishi hosted his yearly Eid gathering, and there he met Harish Khare, who at the time was the Prime Minister’s press secretary. In that conversation Quraishi told him about his worries, especially about the remarks being thrown around against the Election Commission.

Soon after, Quraishi was called for an urgent meeting with then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

“Dr. Singh was waiting at the door. He led me in and, before we had even settled, said in a voice that carried genuine anguish: ‘Harish told me what you said. If that is what you think, I will commit suicide.’ I was speechless. My remark was about some ministers’ conduct, not about him,” Quraishi shares.

What Manmohan Singh Told Quraishi About the Election Commission

Quraishi writes that Manmohan Singh kept talking about the Election Commission as “India’s pride” and also an essential source of India’s soft power.

When Quraishi recalls their conversation, he says Singh looked pretty upset at the idea that the earlier CEC might’ve questioned his real intentions. Quraishi adds that it took him a few minutes to calm things down and reassure the then prime minister. Singh then told him, “I had absolutely no idea. If I had known, I would have blasted them. If ever you have something to say, just pick up the phone and call me.”

“Then he (Singh) added something I’ve never forgotten: ‘The Election Commission is not just India’s pride; it is the soul of our democracy. If we lose that, we lose everything,” the former CEC notes.

After that, Quraishi says he told TKA Nair, who was then the Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary, and National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon, about the whole incident. Harish Khare also, shared the story with a few people he knew.”None of us treated it as a secret; it was too important a glimpse into the character of the man leading our country,” Quraishi writes.

And according to Quraishi, the criticism and those remarks aimed at the Election Commission faded after his meeting with Singh. He claims a clear signal had been delivered quietly and there was no need for any further action.

In his book, Quraishi says he met many powerful and influential people during his career, but very few carried authority with the same humility as Manmohan Singh. He described the former prime minister as a leader who deeply understood the responsibility that came with power and showed remarkable sensitivity while exercising it.

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