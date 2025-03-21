Why Did Milind Deora Slam Eli Lilly’s Weight-loss Drug ‘Mounjaro’? Calls For Higher Sugar Taxes

The introduction of Mounjaro, a widely popular drug for weight loss and type 2 diabetes, in India has stirred debate. While many see it as a solution to rising obesity and diabetes rates, Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora has raised concerns about the increasing influence of Western pharmaceutical companies on India’s health landscape.

The introduction of Mounjaro, a widely popular drug for weight loss and type 2 diabetes, in India has stirred debate. While many see it as a solution to rising obesity and diabetes rates, Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora has raised concerns about the increasing influence of Western pharmaceutical companies on India’s health landscape.

Milind Deora Criticizes the Move

Milind Deora took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express his concerns about the launch of Mounjaro. In a critical post, he wrote, “First, USA floods India with sugary drinks and obesity-inducing lifestyles. Now, they’re pushing ‘weight loss’ drugs to fix the damage.”

His statement highlights a growing debate on whether Western pharmaceutical interventions are the right solution or if India should focus on preventive health measures instead.

Calls for Preventive Measures

Deora didn’t just criticize the drug’s entry into the Indian market but also suggested alternative ways to tackle the growing obesity crisis. He called for higher taxes on sugary products, banning advertisements that target children, and promoting intermittent fasting as a natural solution to weight management. He stated, “India must raise taxes on sugary products, ban ads targeting children & promote intermittent fasting—a proven health solution that works for millions, including me.”

What is Mounjaro?

Mounjaro is a once-a-week injectable drug developed by the US-based pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly. It is designed to manage type 2 diabetes and aid in weight loss. The drug works by activating two key hormones—GIP and GLP-1—that regulate blood sugar levels and control appetite.

Mounjaro is recommended for individuals with a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 27 or higher and is meant to be used alongside a healthy diet and regular exercise.

Pricing and Availability

The drug contains the active ingredient tirzepatide and is available in India at a significant cost. The pricing structure is as follows:

2.5 mg (lowest dose) injections: Rs 14,000 per month (Rs 3,500 per dose)

5 mg dose: Rs 4,375 per injection

Mounjaro is available in single-dose vials and also comes in higher concentrations for patients needing stronger doses.

Global Studies Show Promising Results

Clinical trials and global studies have shown promising results for Mounjaro. In one of the largest studies conducted on 2,539 adults with obesity or excess weight (but without diabetes), the drug was found to significantly aid weight loss when combined with diet and exercise.

Patients taking Mounjaro at the highest dose (15 mg) lost an average of 21.8 kg in 72 weeks.

in 72 weeks. Those on the lowest dose (5 mg) lost an average of 15.4 kg .

. In contrast, patients who took a placebo lost only 3.2 kg .

. Additionally, 1 in 3 patients on the highest dose lost over 26.3 kg (or 25% of their body weight), compared to just 1.5% of placebo users.

Another study tested Mounjaro alongside other diabetes medications, showing that it helped reduce blood sugar (A1C) levels by up to 2.4% over 40 weeks.

Eli Lilly’s Statement on the Launch

Eli Lilly, the pharmaceutical company behind Mounjaro, emphasized the drug’s importance in tackling India’s growing health challenges. Winselow Tucker, President and General Manager of Lilly India, stated, “The dual burden of obesity and type 2 diabetes is rapidly emerging as a major public health challenge in India. Lilly is committed to collaborating with the government and industry to promote awareness and improve the prevention and management of these diseases. The launch of Mounjaro demonstrates our ongoing support to this mission and our shared vision of a healthier nation.”

A Broader Debate on Health Solutions

The launch of Mounjaro has sparked a larger discussion on India’s approach to managing lifestyle-related diseases. While some view the drug as a necessary tool in fighting obesity and diabetes, others believe that more focus should be placed on natural and preventive measures, such as lifestyle changes, healthier diets, and exercise.

As the debate continues, the Indian public and health authorities must weigh the benefits of medical interventions against the need for long-term, sustainable health solutions.