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Home > India News > Why Did N Chandrasekaran Step Down From Tata Sons Now? The ‘Clash’ That Put His Reappointment in Doubt

Why Did N Chandrasekaran Step Down From Tata Sons Now? The ‘Clash’ That Put His Reappointment in Doubt

N Chandrasekaran has stepped down as Tata Sons chairman but will complete his current term. His exit comes amid differences over the holding company's future.

N Chandrasekaran (Photo: ANI)
N Chandrasekaran (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-08-12 13:08 IST

The chairman of Tata Sons, N Chandrasekaran, is set to resign from his position ahead of the company’s AGM taking place on August 18, 2026. His tenure is till February 2027, and he is not seeking any reappointment. 

The move comes after months of uncertainty over his continuation as chairman. It also comes amid differences between Tata Sons and Tata Trusts over the future direction of the group’s principal holding company.

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Why Has N Chandrasekaran Stepped Down?

This news has raised questions about why Chandrasekaran decided to step down before his current term ends. One of the major reasons behind this decision could be traced back to February, when Noel Tata, the chairman of Tata Trusts, opposed the move to extend his tenure, Reuters reported.  The two sides also differed over important issues linked to Tata Sons’ future.

One major point was whether Tata Sons should remain unlisted. Noel Tata was seeking a commitment that Tata Sons would never be listed. Chandrasekaran was reportedly unwilling to make that commitment. There were also differences over board representation.

What Conditions Were Linked To His Reappointment?

The disagreement had been building for some time. In July 2025, Tata Sons set two conditions for extending Chandrasekaran’s tenure. The holding company was expected to remain unlisted. At the same time, a resolution was needed on the SP Group’s stake in Tata Sons to help unlock liquidity.

With no clear agreement on these issues, Chandrasekaran’s reappointment remained uncertain.

His decision not to seek another term now brings that uncertainty to an end.

What Did Chandrasekaran Say About His Exit?

Chandrasekaran described his four decades with the Tata Group as a major part of his professional life.

“I have completed 40 years of professional life at the Tata Group. I am grateful for the immensely satisfying opportunity to contribute to this venerable institution. Leading Tata Sons over the past decade has been a great honour and a profound responsibility,” he said.

Chandrasekaran joined the Tata Group in 1987. He became TCS CEO in 2009 and took over as Tata Sons chairman in 2017.

Why Is His Exit Significant For Tata Group?

Tata Sons controls over 30 companies, which also include Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors and Air India. The Tata Trusts hold around 55 per cent of the holding firm. 

Already, this year has not been so great for the Tata Group, as there has been regulatory attention on Air India after a fatal accident. The pricing issue has impacted TCS, and Jaguar Land Rover faced disruption due to a cyber-attack.

This is not the first time the Tata Group has seen conflict among its leaders. The previous incident was back in 2016, when Tata Sons ousted Cyrus Mistry as chairman due to conflicts with Ratan Tata.

Tata Group’s Scale and Chandrasekaran’s Exit

Tata Group companies are a major part of everyday life in India, with businesses ranging from salt and pulses to cars, airlines and hotels. In the last financial year, the group’s companies reported combined revenue of around $185 billion, while its 26 listed firms had a combined market value of $277 billion as of March 31.

N Chandrasekaran began his Tata journey in 1987 as a TCS intern and later became the IT company’s CEO in 2009. He took charge of Tata Sons in 2017. A source said disagreements with Tata Trusts were the sole reason behind his resignation. The group has also faced challenges at Air India, TCS and Jaguar Land Rover.

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Why Did N Chandrasekaran Step Down From Tata Sons Now? The ‘Clash’ That Put His Reappointment in Doubt
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Why Did N Chandrasekaran Step Down From Tata Sons Now? The ‘Clash’ That Put His Reappointment in Doubt

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Why Did N Chandrasekaran Step Down From Tata Sons Now? The ‘Clash’ That Put His Reappointment in Doubt
Why Did N Chandrasekaran Step Down From Tata Sons Now? The ‘Clash’ That Put His Reappointment in Doubt
Why Did N Chandrasekaran Step Down From Tata Sons Now? The ‘Clash’ That Put His Reappointment in Doubt
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