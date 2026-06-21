Why Did Nihang Sikhs Occupy Nagarasu Gurdwara In Uttarakhand? A Look At Their Demands

In more than 24 hours since a group of Nihang Sikhs occupied the roof of the Nagarasu Gurdwara in Uttarakhand, there have been no solutions found yet, and the police, along with other authorities, are trying to convince the Nihangs to vacate the rooftop of the gurdwara. The tension persists, while it is still unclear what made the Nihangs occupy the roof and what they are demanding for. As per the Gurdwara authorities, the Nihangs on the roof are demanding the release of three Nihang Sikhs detained after the fight on June 16 at Karnaprayag.

Authorities have relied on dialogue to defuse the situation, but so far no breakthrough has been reported. According to reports, Gurdwara operator Behant Singh has publicly presented the management’s version of events, alleging that the individuals on the roof are not linked to any recognised Nihang Sikh organisation or committee. He claimed that genuine Nihang groups function through registered bodies and that the actions of those currently occupying the rooftop have created fear and confusion among devotees and residents in Uttarakhand.

How the Uttarakhand gurdwara dispute escalated and why the rooftop standoff began

According to Behant Singh, the confrontation began when several individuals arrived at the Gurdwara and allegedly started arguing with volunteers. Speaking to ETV Bharat, he said, “We don’t know them. Four people came on two bikes, followed by three on foot. As soon as they arrived, they started fighting with our volunteers. When we tried to stop them, they started using abusive language. A young man, who didn’t wear Nihang attire, was also with them. He was the one using the most provocative language. He talked about taking over the place and also doing recce.”

Behant Singh further told ETV Bharat, “To avoid a vitiated atmosphere, we called them and asked them to leave, but they refused. These are the same people who clashed with the police in front of the Rishikesh Gurudwara. They then quarreled at Dhari Devi and then behaved indecently here. They also quarreled with the family members of the young man who died in a bike accident.” The allegations have added another layer to the ongoing Uttarakhand controversy.

Why are Uttarakhand authorities concerned about the group’s demands and hostage claims

As per reports, the Gurdwara management has also alleged that two people were taken into custody by the group. One young man was later rescued, but a 60-year-old devotee is still believed to be with them. Family members and local residents have expressed concern over his safety. Officials, including Superintendent of Police Neharika Tomar, have reportedly spoken to the individuals on the rooftop over the phone, urging them to come down, but they have remained firm on their demands.

Describing how the group ended up on the roof, Behant Singh told ETV Bharat, “When we asked them to leave, they ran out. Policemen were on duty outside. They thought we had called the police to arrest them. They then ran to the roof. They have been on the roof ever since. They are vandalizing it.”

Growing Uttarakhand security concerns as damage allegations emerge

The management alleges that the group damaged the Gurdwara’s solar system and cut off its water supply, disrupting normal operations. Behant Singh also claimed that phone conversations with them turned abusive despite assurances from police and management that their concerns would be addressed.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, he said, “These people had taken two people into custody. We rescued one young man, but an elderly man is still in their custody. The Rudraprayag SP has also spoken to him, but he is not ready to come down. We even said that no action will be taken against him. Despite this, he is not ready to come down.”

The standoff comes against the backdrop of the June 16 Karnaprayag dispute, making the situation particularly sensitive in Uttarakhand. Security around the Gurdwara has been strengthened, police remain on constant watch, and locals say the prolonged deadlock is increasing anxiety in the area near the Chardham Yatra route. While officials continue talks, the Uttarakhand standoff remains unresolved.

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