Why Did President Murmu Question Court’s Role in Imposing Timelines on Governors?

In a rare move, President Droupadi Murmu has written to the Supreme Court raising pointed questions about whether the judiciary can set timelines for Governors while dealing with Bills passed by state legislatures. Her intervention comes just weeks after a major Supreme Court judgment in the Tamil Nadu Bills case, which triggered a national debate over the limits of judicial authority.

The Chief Justice of India’s remarks, especially his reference to Article 142, have gained added importance amid concerns from several political quarters that the judiciary may be stepping into executive territory. The Article gives the Supreme Court wide powers to do “complete justice” in any case, but its growing use has sparked criticism from some as judicial overreach.

President Murmu Raises Key Constitutional Questions

In her communication to the top court, President Murmu has asked whether Governors are bound to act on the advice of the Council of Ministers when a Bill is placed before them under Article 200 of the Constitution. She also asked whether the discretion exercised by a Governor in such cases is justiciable—that is, can it be challenged in court.

Citing Article 361, which provides immunity to the President and Governors from court scrutiny for actions taken in office, Murmu asked:

“Is the Governor bound by the aid and advice tendered by the Council of Ministers while exercising all the options available with him when a Bill is presented before him under Article 200 of the Constitution of India?”

She went on to ask whether timelines and procedures could be imposed by courts when none are explicitly provided in the Constitution:

“In the absence of a constitutionally-prescribed timeline and the manner of exercise of powers by the President, can timelines be imposed and the manner of exercise be prescribed through judicial orders for the exercise of discretion by the President under Article 201 of the Constitution of India?”

The Tamil Nadu Case and Article 142

The controversy stems from an April judgment by a Supreme Court bench of Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan. The court used its special powers under Article 142 to intervene in a standoff between the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government and Governor RN Ravi. The Governor had stalled the approval of 10 Bills, which the court said was “illegal and arbitrary.”

The judges made it clear that while courts usually stay away from political matters, they will step in when constitutional duties are not being fulfilled. The ruling stated that Governors must not act unilaterally when a Bill’s constitutional validity is at stake. In such situations, the executive should defer to the courts.

The judgment said, “The exercise of a self-imposed restraint by the court in matters involving purely political considerations is in consonance with the doctrine of political thicket, that is, the courts do not venture into areas of governance in which the Constitution gives a prerogative solely to the executive.”

It added that in rare cases, a Governor may reserve a Bill for the President’s consideration if it seems to violate democratic principles or raises serious constitutional questions. But even then, the executive must tread carefully.

“It is expected that the Union executive should not assume the role of the courts in determining the vires of a bill and should, as a matter of practice, refer such question to the Supreme Court under Article 143. We have no qualms in stating that the hands of the executive are tied when engaging with purely legal issues in a bill and only the constitutional courts have the prerogative to study and provide recommendations as regards the constitutionality of a bill,” the court said.

Political Reactions Spark New Row

The judgment drew sharp reactions from some political leaders, particularly from the BJP. Party MP Nishikant Dubey slammed the court’s decision and even questioned whether the Supreme Court could issue directions to the President, who is technically the appointing authority of the Chief Justice.

Dubey’s remarks sparked controversy when he said:

“Supreme Court is responsible for inciting religious wars in the country. The Supreme Court is going beyond its limits. If one has to go to the Supreme Court for everything, then Parliament and State Assembly should be shut.”

The BJP, however, quickly distanced itself from Dubey’s comments. The party stated that it respects the judiciary and its role in the democratic framework.

Supreme Court Responds to Dubey’s Comments

Even though the court decided not to entertain a contempt plea against Nishikant Dubey, it had strong words for his outburst. The court said it would not overreact to such comments, but made its disapproval clear.

The judges observed:

“Courts are not fragile as flowers,” but went on to describe Dubey’s remarks as “highly irresponsible” and seemingly meant to attract public attention.

A Larger Constitutional Debate

This ongoing exchange between the Executive, the Judiciary, and even the Legislature, touches on deeper questions about the separation of powers in India. While the Constitution clearly defines roles, gray areas like how long a Governor can sit on a Bill—or whether the judiciary can impose deadlines—are becoming hotly debated legal issues.

President Murmu’s questions to the Supreme Court mark a rare moment where the highest constitutional authority is seeking clarity on judicial boundaries, even as the courts emphasize their role in protecting constitutional principles.

As the debate over Articles 142, 200, and 201 unfolds, the nation is watching closely. The final word, it seems, is yet to come.