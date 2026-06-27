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Home > India News > Why Did Ram Madhav Reject India-Pakistan Track 2 Talks Report? BJP Leader Calls It ‘Complete Spin’

Why Did Ram Madhav Reject India-Pakistan Track 2 Talks Report? BJP Leader Calls It ‘Complete Spin’

Ram Madhav rejected reports linking his Colombo visit to India-Pakistan Track 2 diplomacy, saying he only spoke at the IISS South Asia Dialogue

Ram Madhav Dismisses Track 2 Talks Report (Image: X/ rammadhav_)
Ram Madhav Dismisses Track 2 Talks Report (Image: X/ rammadhav_)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-06-27 16:48 IST

Senior BJP leader and India Foundation president Ram Madhav has dismissed reports describing his participation in a regional security conference in Colombo as part of India-Pakistan Track 2 diplomacy, calling the claim a “complete spin to a non-story.” The controversy began after a report said Indian and Pakistani politicians, retired military officers and former diplomats held Track 2 discussions on the sidelines of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) annual South Asia Dialogue in Sri Lanka. Ram Madhav said the event was a multilateral regional conference and not an exclusive backchannel engagement between India and Pakistan.

The report named Ram Madhav, former Army chief General MM Naravane and former diplomat Ruchi Ghanashyam as members of the Indian side. It also identified former Pakistani diplomat Sajjad Haider Khan, former minister Sherry Rehman and retired Major General Isfandiyar Ali Khan Pataudi among the Pakistani participants. An X user shared the report claiming, “Ram Madhav of the RSS and former Army Chief Naravane were a part of the Track-II meeting in Colombo with Pakistan, organised by a British think tank.” The post also claimed that US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs S. Paul Kapur joined participants for a special dinner.

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Ram Madhav rejects Track 2 diplomacy claim over Colombo conference

Responding on X, Ram Madhav rejected the characterisation of the event. He wrote, “Totally wrong portrayal. It was not any track 2 dialogue. It was IISS annual South Asia Dialogue which was attended by scholars from India, Sri Lanka, US, UK, Afghanistan n Pakistan. Even officials attended this annual dialogue in d past. No track 2 is held with so many countries.”

Ram Madhav also clarified that he was not present throughout the conference. “I did not attend d 2-day dialogue. I was invited to speak at one session which I did n left. Complete spin to a non-story,” he said, stressing that his role was limited to delivering a speech before leaving the event.

Ram Madhav disputes report as details of Colombo meeting emerge

According to the report, Indian and Pakistani delegates separately interacted for around one-and-a-half days during the conference at the Hilton Colombo. It described the engagement as the latest backchannel contact between the two countries following their four-day military confrontation in May 2025. The discussions reportedly covered terrorism, sharing waters of cross-border rivers, improving communication during crises and measures to prevent future escalation. However, the report said the meeting produced no major breakthrough.

The report also quoted an unnamed Indian official as saying, “We have a clear and consistent position, terrorism and talks cannot go together. There is no official connection to these contacts.” It further stated that serving Pakistani diplomat Sajjad Haider Khan participated in the discussions, while no serving Indian official was part of the Indian delegation. Ram Madhav, however, maintained that describing the wider IISS regional conference as an India-Pakistan Track 2 dialogue was inaccurate. Track 2 diplomacy generally refers to unofficial discussions involving former officials, experts, academics and civil society representatives rather than formal negotiations between serving government representatives.

Also Read: This Land Dispute Lasted 70 Years And 4 Generations; Supreme Court Finally Ends Legal Battle 

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Why Did Ram Madhav Reject India-Pakistan Track 2 Talks Report? BJP Leader Calls It ‘Complete Spin’
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Why Did Ram Madhav Reject India-Pakistan Track 2 Talks Report? BJP Leader Calls It ‘Complete Spin’
Why Did Ram Madhav Reject India-Pakistan Track 2 Talks Report? BJP Leader Calls It ‘Complete Spin’
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