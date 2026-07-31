Why Did Shehzad Poonawalla Resign? BJP National Spokesperson Quits, Removes Party Name from X Bio

Shehzad Poonawalla has sparked buzz on resigning from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), according to reports. Sources said he submitted his resignation to the party leadership, citing personal reasons. The BJP has not issued an official statement if Poonawalla has resigned or not. The controversy erupted when he removed the party’s name from his X bio, where he now describes himself as a “lifelong follower” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Did Shehzad Poonawalla Resign?

CNN-News18 reports, quoting sources, that Shehzad Poonawalla sent in his resignation to the BJP leadership, and he said he was moving aside because of personal reasons. As of now, the party has not put out any official announcement yet.



On Thursday, Poonawalla also updated his X bio by removing any mention of the BJP. He shared a screenshot of the new bio, which reads, “Religion: Islam, Culture: Hindu, Ideology: Bhartiya. Author: GST Ki Yatra; Lifelong follower of PM Narendra Modi,” with the caption, “My updated bio.”

Who is Shehzad Poonawalla

Shehzad Poonawalla joined BJP in 2017 after moving out of the Congress, with the reason being differences over the party’s presidential election. After he joined BJP, he became the party’s national spokesperson.

In the years that followed, he turned into a very consistent supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with BJP. He would often take part in TV debates, and he regularly criticises the Congress, plus its key leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, on social media too.

In his recent posts on X, Shehzad Poonawalla appeared to hint that he was planning to step away from active politics. He shared clips from his old interviews, without any captions, in which he spoke about quitting.





In one of the clips, he is heard saying, “It is a problem that we merge the political goal with electotal goal. They are two different things. Thinking that I make societal contribution only after my electoral goals are met is a mistake. If I don’t become an MP, does that mean I have no contribution in society and politics? Should I spend all my energy on running behind these positions? I think everyone should think what they can contribute for the country. Some people contribute my becoming elected representatives, while some go out of this system and try to contribute. That does not mean we are apolitical.”

In 2021, he was made in-charge of the BJP’s social media wing in Delhi.

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