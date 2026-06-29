Why Did Siya Goyal Take Rs 1 Crore From Ketan Agarwal Before Their Wedding? Police Reveal Chilling Details

Investigators probing the murder of Ketan Agarwal claim the accused had carefully planned not only the alleged killing but also their lives after it. Police allege that Siya Goyal, 20, and her alleged lover, Chetan Chaudhary, 22, had already decided they would stay away from each other for nearly three years after Ketan Agarwal’s death to avoid suspicion. Investigators believe they expected public attention around the case to fade during that period, after which Chetan would be financially settled and the two would marry with Siya’s family’s approval. Both accused are currently under arrest for allegedly pushing Ketan Agarwal into a gorge at Lohagad Fort in Pune on June 18.

The investigation has also revealed an alleged financial angle. According to police sources cited by NDTV, Ketan Agarwal had given Siya nearly Rs 1 crore for wedding-related expenses. Investigators claim the money was never used for the wedding and was instead handed over to Chetan, who allegedly planned to invest it in his business and career.

Ketan Agarwal murder probe reveals alleged marriage plan and money trail

Reports say that the police now believe the alleged murder of Ketan Agarwal followed weeks of planning. Investigators claim the duo even agreed on a secret signal that would indicate the exact moment to carry out the attack. According to officials, Siya was supposed to sit down, pretending either to drink water or tie her shoelaces. That gesture would allegedly signal Chetan to push Ketan Agarwal into the gorge.

Investigators further believe the plan was designed to keep Siya away from the edge so that the victim would not be able to grab her while falling. Police say every detail was allegedly discussed in advance before the trip to Lohagad Fort.

Ketan Agarwal case: Police say signal was chosen to protect accused

Explaining the alleged plan, an official told PTI, “The signal was chosen deliberately so that Goyal would not be within the victim’s reach during the fatal push. They feared that if Chetan pushed Ketan and the latter tried to grab Siya while falling, she too could fall into the gorge. The plan was made keeping her safety in mind.”

According to reports, the Ketan Agarwal murder investigation is continuing as police examine the alleged conspiracy, financial transactions and other evidence to determine how the plan was carried out and whether additional details emerge during the probe.

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