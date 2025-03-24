Why Did The BJP-Shiv Sena Alliance Collapsed in 2014? Devendra Fadnavis Reveals

In a major revelation, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has finally opened up about the dramatic fallout between the BJP and Shiv Sena in 2014.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has finally opened up about the dramatic fallout between the BJP and Shiv Sena in 2014.

In a major revelation, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has finally opened up about the dramatic fallout between the BJP and Shiv Sena in 2014. Speaking at a felicitation ceremony for Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur, Fadnavis shared key details about the seat-sharing negotiations and the events that led to the collapse of the long-standing alliance.

“We were ready to give Shiv Sena 147 seats, and it was decided that the Chief Minister would be from our side, while the Deputy Chief Minister would be from Shiv Sena,” Fadnavis stated, highlighting that BJP was willing to compromise for the sake of maintaining the alliance.

However, according to him, the talks broke down because Shiv Sena was unwilling to budge on their seat demands.

The Seat-Sharing Dispute

Fadnavis revealed that BJP had proposed a formula where Shiv Sena would contest 147 seats, while BJP would contest 127. But Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray insisted on 151 seats, making negotiations impossible.

“But Uddhav Thackeray was adamant on 151 seats, and that is when the alliance broke down,” he explained.

Despite multiple discussions, Thackeray refused to accept fewer than 151 seats, which created an irreconcilable difference between the two parties.

Amit Shah and Modi’s Role in the Talks

During the negotiations, BJP leaders, including Om Prakash Mathur, escalated the matter to Home Minister Amit Shah, who then consulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“HM Amit Shah spoke to the Prime Minister, and it was decided that if the formula was 127 for BJP and 147 for Shiv Sena, only then would the alliance continue. Otherwise, the alliance would not work,” Fadnavis stated, revealing the crucial role played by top BJP leaders in the decision-making process.

Even at this stage, BJP tried to find common ground, but Uddhav Thackeray remained firm on his demand for 151 seats, making any compromise impossible.

The Final Ultimatum and the Breaking Point

Fadnavis further shared that he, along with Om Prakash Mathur and Amit Shah, gave a final offer to Shiv Sena:

“We told them, if you’re ready to fight on 147 seats, we will stand with you, and we will contest 127 seats. Both parties would get excellent results, and both would win over 200 seats.”

However, Uddhav Thackeray refused to accept the offer and stood by his demand. Reflecting on the moment, Fadnavis said:

“But it seems the law of destiny had other plans – I was meant to become the Chief Minister.”

BJP’s Bold Move and Electoral Success

Despite the failed alliance, Fadnavis explained how the BJP made a historic decision to contest the election on its own.

“We had fought elections on over 260 seats, which was unprecedented. Before this, we had never contested more than 117 seats,” he shared.

This bold strategy, he said, ultimately paid off and helped BJP establish itself as the dominant political force in Maharashtra.

“Since then, the BJP has remained the largest party in Maharashtra and the only party in the last 30 years to surpass the 100-seat mark. This success is attributed to Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah, and Om Prakash Mathur,” Fadnavis concluded.

A Turning Point in Maharashtra Politics

This revelation provides deeper insight into the dramatic political events of 2014 that reshaped Maharashtra’s political landscape. The breakdown of the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance marked the beginning of a new era in state politics, with BJP emerging stronger than ever.

As political equations continue to evolve, these statements from Fadnavis shed light on how a single disagreement over numbers altered the course of Maharashtra’s leadership forever.