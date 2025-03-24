Home
Monday, March 24, 2025
Why Did This BJP Worker From UP Kill His 3 Children? Police Makes Arrest

A horrifying crime unfolded in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district, where a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was arrested for allegedly shooting his wife and killing his three children.

Why Did This BJP Worker From UP Kill His 3 Children? Police Makes Arrest

A horrifying crime unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, where a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was arrested for allegedly shooting his wife and killing his three children.


A horrifying crime unfolded in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district, where a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was arrested for allegedly shooting his wife and killing his three children. The accused, identified as Yogesh Rohilla, reportedly committed the act out of suspicion that his wife was involved in an extramarital affair.

BJP Worker Kills Children, Shoots Wife

The incident took place on Saturday in Sagatheda village. According to police reports, Rohilla called the authorities himself and admitted to shooting his family. Saharanpur’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Sajwan confirmed the arrest, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Police investigations revealed that Rohilla had been mentally distressed due to his belief that his wife, Neha, was having an affair. Despite his repeated efforts, he claimed she refused to end her alleged relationship. Enraged over the perceived damage to his social reputation, he took a drastic and tragic step.

Deadly Attack on Family

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) (Rural) Sagar Jain, Rohilla used his licensed revolver to open fire on his wife and three children. His 12-year-old daughter, Shraddha, and five-year-old son, Devansh, died on the spot. His wife Neha and their seven-year-old son, Shivansh, were critically injured and rushed to a hospital. Tragically, Shivansh succumbed to his injuries during treatment, while Neha was later transferred to a medical college for further care.

The children’s bodies were sent for post-mortem examination, and their funeral rites were carried out on Sunday.

Arrest and Seizure of Evidence

Following the incident, police arrested Rohilla and recovered several incriminating items from him, including:

  • The licensed revolver suspected to have been used in the shooting
  • Four empty shells
  • Ten live cartridges
  • A cartridge stuck in the gun’s barrel
  • Two mobile phones

Background of the Accused

During interrogation, Rohilla disclosed that he worked as a property dealer. He had previously been married, but his first wife passed away in 2012. In 2013, he married Neha, who hailed from Kairana in the Shamli district. The couple had three children together before the tragic incident occurred.

Neha’s brother, Rajneesh Kumar, filed a complaint against Rohilla, and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the newly enacted criminal code in India.

BJP’s Response to the Incident

While the BJP has not officially commented on the incident, party leaders have expressed their shock. Kirat Singh, BJP MLA from the Gangoh assembly constituency, reacted to the news, saying:

“I don’t know what triggered the incident. It is painful.”

He further emphasized that the crime was inhumane and should not be seen through a political lens. Singh stated that the actions of the accused were personal and unrelated to his political affiliation.

