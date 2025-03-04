Home
Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  • HOME»
  • India»
  Why Did This Delhi Teen Travel 2,000 Km? Reaches Bengaluru First, Then Tamil Nadu?

Why Did This Delhi Teen Travel 2,000 Km? Reaches Bengaluru First, Then Tamil Nadu?

A 17-year-old boy fled his home in Delhi to avoid his Class 11 final exams, embarking on an incredible journey of nearly 2,000 kilometers. His travels took him through Bengaluru before he finally reached Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu, where he started working as a laborer at a construction site.

Why Did This Delhi Teen Travel 2,000 Km? Reaches Bengaluru First, Then Tamil Nadu?

A 17-year-old boy fled his home in Delhi to avoid his Class 11 final exams, embarking on an incredible journey of nearly 2,000 kilometers.


A 17-year-old boy fled his home in Delhi to avoid his Class 11 final exams, embarking on an incredible journey of nearly 2,000 kilometers. His travels took him through Bengaluru before he finally reached Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu, where he started working as a laborer at a construction site.

The teenager first boarded a train to Bengaluru. From there, he continued his journey using buses and auto-rickshaws, ultimately arriving in Krishnagiri. Once in Tamil Nadu, he took up work at an under-construction building and lived in a makeshift hut at the site.

Family Reports Him Missing

On February 21, the boy’s father filed a missing person complaint with the Delhi Police. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vikram Singh from the Crime Branch, the teenager had sent a message to his family asking them not to search for him. Concerned about his safety, the police registered a case and set up a special team to locate him.

Police Trace His Location

During their investigation, the police tracked the boy’s movements and discovered that he had first traveled to Bengaluru. From there, he had made his way to Krishnagiri, where he was living and working.

A police team was dispatched to Bengaluru to gather more information. Their efforts led them to the construction site in Krishnagiri, where they found the teenager safe but working as a daily wage laborer.

Reason Behind His Escape

Further investigation revealed that the boy was a Class 11 student at a school in Delhi’s Connaught Place. He had run away due to the pressure of his upcoming final exams. Fearing the stress of studies and tests, he chose to leave home instead of facing them.

After locating the teenager, the police ensured his safe return to his parents. To help him cope with stress and avoid such actions in the future, counseling was arranged for the boy to support his well-being and emotional health.

